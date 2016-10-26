Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: HSU named 2016 National Outdoor Champion Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Emily Owen |

#OUTDOORNATION was everywhere. Campus was plastered with reminders to get outside and encouraging students to log those hours in order to win points for our school during its competition in the Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge. Six weeks, more than 13,000 activities, and 75,907 points later- Humboldt State was officially announced as the “outdoorsiest” school in the nation. HSU stayed in the lead for the entirety of the challenge that allowed members of the community to earn points by posting pictures doing everything from surfing and stargazing to hammocking and mountain biking.

Bridget Hand, manager of Center Activities and HSU’s Outdoor Nation coordinator wanted to emphasize that being “outdoorsy” doesn’t mean that you have to be doing extreme sports all the time.

“The outdoors is available to everyone and we wanted to share all the opportunities that we have to offer to all the students and potential students,” Hand said. “[We all] believed in what we were doing, but the real triumph was the student participation.”

On the last day of the challenge, there was still a line of students at the bottom of the SRC, there to pick up various camping essentials as a reward for logging their activities. Susan Hamblen, Center Activities advisor, was in charge of distributing the prizes that went to student participants.

“The school will be receiving grant money to provide free outdoor trips for our school’s community,” Hamblen said. “Students won all sorts of gear so they can continue going outside.”

Lyla Godfryd, sophomore international studies and environmental management and protection major, felt really involved during the challenge and is excited to see the positive impacts that will come with HSU’s big win.

“We pride ourselves on our beautiful environment here in Humboldt and this is a great way to show that we live up to all of it,” Godfryd said. “I think we will set the bar for other schools.”