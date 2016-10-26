Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen |

The nation watched as Humboldt State football tried to get back to the top of the Division II leader-boards. All Lumberjack sports in season were on the road. All of the Jacks start to aim their focus toward the conference and national championships. The hard fight of the end of the season faces the Jacks right now. Here is a look of the action this week in Lumberjack sports:

Football:

With their backs against the wall and more eyes watching, the Jacks held strong for a road win in Oregon. The game was nationally televised, drawing in a bigger audience than most games. The Jacks were able to fight off Western Oregon’s fourth quarter push of 21 unanswered points bringing them within a touchdown. HSU was unstoppable coming out of halftime. They scored 35 of their 42 points in the third quarter. Western Oregon could not stop the offensive attack from the Jacks. The Jacks won 42-37. Robert Webber lead the Jacks behind 4 touchdowns from his right arm. John Todd was his favorite target with 12 receptions for 141 yards. They improve to 4-4 on the year and 2-4 in conference play. This was HSU’s first conference win in more than a month. They will host Simon Frazier in the Redwood Bowl on Saturday.

Women’s Soccer:

For the last road trip on the season, the Jacks traveled to Sonoma and Chico State this weekend for two hard fought games. In Sonoma against the top ranked Seawolves, the Jacks were not able to overcome the two first half goals. Alex Jenkins scored the lone goal for the Jacks. They dropped game one 2-1. Sunday was a similar story. Alex Jenkins once again scored the only goal for the Jacks. Chico’s offensive attack was just too strong for the Jacks. The Wildcats found the back of the net four times in the first half. The Jack’s return home to the College Creek field for their last two games of the regular season. They are 4-11-1 on the year but look to add to the win column Oct. 27 and 29 at 11:30 a.m.

Men’s Soccer:

The Jacks were on the road for their final away games. They also played Sonoma and Chico State at those respective locations. The team was shutout by the Seawolves 3-0. The Jacks struggled offensively on the trip only scoring one goal in the two games. The goal came from the Chico game but the Jacks were unable to halt the Wildcats attack. The Jacks lost 1-4. They move to 4-9-1 on the season. The Jacks will play their final games of the season at home on the College Creek field Oct. 27 and 29 at 2 p.m.

Volleyball:

The women’s volleyball team split the long road trip they were on. The Jacks beat UC San Diego in five set. They did not have the same results against Cal State San Marcos. They dropped the match in three straight sets. On the year they are 10-10. The Jacks will open Lumberjack Arena to Southern California opponents. They host Cal State Dominguez Hills and Cal State Los Angeles. The matches will be held Oct. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. The Oct. 28 match will be the Lumberjacks annual Dig For a Cure event. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Cross Country:

With the heat beaming down, the Jacks were in elements they are not used to running in. Both teams raced in the CCAA conference championships in Ontario. The women finished fifth in the race and the men finished eighth respectively. Tatiana Gillick had the best time for the women’s team. The top finisher for the men was Chase Wheeler. Both men and women’s cross country now put their attention toward the NCAA Regionals in Montana Nov. 5.

