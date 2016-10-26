Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Poem By Tugga Bugga Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Tugga Bugga

Good Morning cells & molecules,

As a biologist, I loathe the pale scientists.

I believe their work submerges us into a doctrine full of misunderstandings. In the context of research, I marvel at the power men have over living beings. To be clearer, Tuskegee scientists agreed to kill Black men without their consent. On the other hand, pale scientists glorified rape by modeling nuclear bombs after a penis in the Manhattan project.

In modern times, our curriculum praises the work of mad pale scientists and vaguely mentions moral codes that they constantly broke. In the context of my career goals, the father of gynecology was a medical school reject who was fascinated by the suffering of Black enslaved women. Still, his inhumane experiments are seen as necessary evils for the scientific doctrine.

Now, I struggle to admire the works of pale scientists because that admiration brings righteous justice to their grotesque works. In biology, we learn to separate ourselves from living things because they are simply intellectual property. Meaning if I dissect you or generate a controlled experiment, I will be intellectually stimulated. To be short, pale scientists thrive off the knowledge that destruction and hardship brings.

