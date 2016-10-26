The First Five Days- Standing Rock and The Education I Never Signed Up For

By: Philip Santos

My name is Philip Santos. I am a first generation Hmong/Portuguese American who, like many of you, is working to change the world around me. Last Thursday I arrived at the Oceti Sakowin camp to join the water protectors in Standing Rock, North Dakota, hoping to document and aid their fight against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

As I drove through the entrance checkpoint, I was greeted with a heartfelt “Welcome home!” It has been a long and tiresome but inspirational five days since then. During this time I have seen, heard, felt and learned things that the confines of a classroom will never show you.

I should have known better, but I never saw any of this coming.

I have seen the trauma inflicted from the continuation of 500 years of settler colonialism. I have heard the unnerving sound of silence and the deafening roar of a determined few. I have felt every emotion you can think of in a matter of hours. Ultimately, I have learned what I stand for.

I have seen the trauma. After a day resulting in more than 80 arrests, there was a mother clutching her children as they gripped the skirt around her. Between body shaking sobs she cried, as I thought, “They’ve been dealing with this for 500 years.”

Reading about intergenerational trauma is one thing, seeing this mother at Standing Rock was something else. When you read a book, it doesn’t have brown eyes that look back at you. A book does not carry the sound of ancient pain in its wavering voice. And a book will never have the resolve to turn around and pray for the people who have inflicted this pain like the protectors of Standing Rock do on a daily basis.

I have heard the silence. During the prayers I’ve attended here, the majority of them have addressed the well being of everyone, including those who are not here. There are almost 319 million people in America, but in this fight against Standing Rock, we number perhaps 2,000. That’s not even .001 percent of our population (which would be 319,000 people).

The call to action has been made, but it’s echo has been relatively silent. Physical bodies are needed. Support from afar is helpful, but the only thing that has stopped this company with billions is bodies. I also heard the silence of our presidential candidates on this issue during the debates. It sounded like a bunch of questions that had nothing to do with the Dakota Access Pipeline. I also heard the silence of the Dakota Access when they were asked to halt construction. It sounded like bulldozers beeping this morning.

But in addition, I have heard the deafening roar of a determined few. I have heard one drum beaten to the hearts of many as protectors sing and chant, their voices carrying far across to the outer reaches of the camp. I have heard kids, no older than 5 cry out “Mni Wiconi! (water is life!)” I have heard the deafening determination of the protectors.

It sounded like news that Obama has asked Dakota Access to halt construction. It sounded like the Environmental Protection Agency, the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation and the Department of the Interior stating that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has done an inadequate job with its permitting process. And today, it sounded like news that UN investigators are on their way to investigate the conduct of law enforcement in policing this fight for our future.

I have felt every emotion you can think of in a matter of hours. As I drove into camp for the first time, I felt a mix of nervous fear and excitement. Then, as I looked at the ancestral graves overturned by Dakota Access, my stomach turned as I boiled with anger. Who would dig up your loved ones, leaving their bones pointed to the skies?

I later wandered through camp thinking about the history of Native Americans, struck by heart wrenching pain for the reality that they persisted through a history, which is wrought with the inconceivable. I then felt sadness and disgust, recognizing that Native Americans are still largely underserved and undermined by society at large. As the sun set, I felt joy watching little kids act recklessly as I laughed and joked with other protectors about senseless fooleries. But lastly, as I fell asleep that night, the horses around me sighing, I felt trust as I reflected on the strong sense of unity and inclusion of diversity that has been repeatedly reaffirmed and promoted.

I have learned what I stand for. The culmination of all of these experiences, the anger, the joy, the laughter, the fear, the disgust, the hardship of braving freezing temperatures and never ending winds combined with the constant threat of arrest and fatal force was a final set of questions:

What are you going to do? What do you stand for?

Forgive the question, but have you ever felt sadness, pain or guilt when you learn about Native American history? I have. Sadness and pain are empathetic responses to tragedy, but why would I feel guilt? I feel guilt because today that history continues, and as long as it does I am accountable. I’m accountable because I am a beneficiary of that system. I benefit from houses and businesses that reside on land stolen from Native Americans. I am educated at Humboldt State, on land taken from the Wiyot. I roam forests that are now managed with Indigenous techniques. I drive a car that is fueled by the gasoline derived from the oil Dakota Access is trying to pipe. I live in a democracy, the tenants of which were influenced by the Iroquois Confederacy. Chances are, so do you.

So what am I going to do? I am going to create change.

The first step is education. I am going to devote my educational pursuits to learning as much as I can about Indigenous history, and I compel you to do the same. Only by recognizing the extent of history can we truly grasp the essence of the present, and it is then that we can create a viable change in the future. If you haven’t completed your general education requirements like me, chances are you have room for a Native American Studies class.

Beyond Humboldt State I am going to devote my professional pursuits to reversing the course of history by advocating for Indigenous justice across the world. Indigenous peoples across the world suffer at the hands of colonial powers. Native Americans are still fighting colonialism in the United States. Hmong people undergo genocide and forced repatriation in Laos to this day. Palestinians live under military rule and hold but a sliver of the land which used to belong to them. I could continue on for quite some time, because unfortunately, almost everywhere you look there is an Indigenous nation being oppressed by a dominant colonial power.

So what do I stand for?

I stand for justice for the Indigenous Peoples of this earth.

I stand for Standing Rock.

Now I turn to you with the same questions.

What are you going to do? What do you stand for?