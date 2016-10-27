Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Rigmor Angel Soerensen

Brianna Allen, 20, believes that Virgie Tovar made the first step for Humboldt State University to talk more about topics like fatphobia Thursday night.

Thursday at noon, Virgie Tovar held a “Babecamp” workshop in the Fishbowl at the HSU library. Tovar is an author, activist and one of the nation’s leading experts and lecturers on fat discrimination and body image. She taught the women that showed up that fatness is not a bad thing.

“There’s nothing natural by regulating food,” Tovar said. “Constantly trying to change your body (dieting) causes anxiety, depression, unhappiness and sometimes eating disorders.”

Political science major Rubie Gonzales-Parra, 18, was one of the Babecamp participants. Gonzales-Parra liked listening to Tovar’s empowering lecture about body positivity. She appreciated the workshop where Tovar gave participants a little package of papers to work on their own body acceptance. Among the papers were a “body image audit.” People could state a negative thought about their body and thereafter explain what the thought is triggered by in order to figure out how to change this mindset to better honor their boundaries and themselves.

“Not only did she talk, but she also gave us something personal to work with,” Gonzales-Parra said. “She uses her own experience and listens to ours and makes it into something positive.”

Tovar also held a keynote in the Kate Buchanan Room that evening. The hosts had underestimated the interest for Tovar and had to bring out more seats before she got on stage. Therefore, Tovar entered the stage 20 minutes after schedule. The keynote was named after Tovar’s own philosophy, “Lose Hate Not Weight.”

Brianna Allen is a junior child development major with a psychology minor who had found her way to the KBR in the darkening hours.

“It was amazing! It’s significant for fatphobia to be discussed on campus,” Allen said. “We fat shame ourselves and others both intentionally and unintentionally.”

Allen believes Tovar made the first step for HSU to talk more about topics like fatphobia that are included in the umbrella of social justice.

Tovar used to be a chronic dieter. She was introduced to fatphobia at the age of 11 and started to starve herself.

“In sixth grade I watched a lot of Grease and thought I could be Sandy,” Tovar said. “I started working out three hours a day and only eating lettuce and toast.”

Tovar has a longstanding relationship with HSU and has been coming here approximately twice a year for the last few years. This time she wanted to teach students and faculty how to think critically about fatphobia.

Friday she held a personalized keynote for faculty and staff at HSU.

“This will be my first time where I’ll be working with faculty and staff on how to change their minds and recognize bias,” Tovar said.

One of the hardest things about fatphobia is how it is perpetuated. Tovar thinks the ideas surrounding fatness are objectively bad.

“Regardless of what medical research or scientists say, at the end of the day no one has the right to treat fat people poorly or differently because of their fatness,” Tovar said. “That’s a form of discrimination.”

Tovar wants to help people recognize that fatphobia is a form of bigotry. She said it’s not the people who are experiencing fatphobia’s fault. This is a social problem that needs to be dealt with.

“My life has been significantly altered because I’m fat, and the culture treats fat people so badly, especially fat women,” Tovar said. “I feel like I was stolen from the right to live a shame-free life, and my right to live a life on my own terms were taken away from me by diet culture and fatphobia.”

Tovar is someone who was and is a victim of fatphobia. She hurt herself for a long time, put her life on hold and was unhappy.

“I felt like that’s what my life was supposed to be like because I was fat. The truth is that I have started to do a lot of work with women who have similar stories. It’s not only a personal commitment. For me, it’s healing to do this work,” Tovar said. “It is a culture wide injustice problem that needs to end.”