Creepy Clown Sightings

Psychological effects of clowns

by Chelsea Medlock

Stephen King, author of contemporary horror and science fiction, celebrates his 30th anniversary for his famous novel “It” this year. “It” is arguably one of the biggest clown horror films in pop culture. To make things even creepier, clown hysteria has increased in the past few months since the anniversary; or it could be a coincidence.

This extreme fear of clowns has led Target to remove every clown costume from stock. The terrible clown reputation in Humboldt County caused local business woman Denise Ryles to remove clown attire from her costume store, Costume Box. Arcata police believe that wearing a clown costume may be frowned upon.

“Pop culture has a snowball effect of one incident that grows due to the access of media,” Humboldt State psychology professor Kauyumari Sanchez said.

Sanchez explained simple fear of clowns may not be a phobia. The clinical phobia of clowns, which is called Coulrophobia, is an irrational fear that can lead a person to behave erratically when confronted by one. It is hard to measure exactly what causes the behavior to spark. However, the media’s projection of clowns creates a biased experience for the viewer because of how they are portrayed. The internet can perpetuate the information that creates the mass hysteria.

“I‘m not really afraid of clowns, but with the recent news about it, I kind of get creeped out. Especially when they just appear at the side of the road. It’s scary,” Alanis Madrid, 18, said.

People make connections with pop culture with an influx of responses similar to what they saw. Halloween clown masks allow people to lose their identity without disclosing their truth.

“Traditionally, clowns don’t get respect and they have never been fully accepted. [They are] either laughed at or punished,” Sanchez said.

Clowns in a positive light could empathize there are more sides to clowns than what people are saying. If vampires could go from nocturnal beast to sexy figures, then clowns have a chance to make a positive stereotype.

Muskan Parshar

“Someone in my hometown of Santa Clarita saw a clown carrying an axe and shot his gun into the air,” Parshar said.

It is unclear why the sight of clowns terrify people so much or why some attempt to embody the stereotype of a scary clown. Many clown sightings reported have not been verified.

Keep in mind the different kinds of clowning that diversifies the clown world are not all negative or terrifying. The traditional 20th century idea of what a clown is happens to overshadow the positive in clowning. This Halloween should anyone encounter a clown or plan on being a clown, be cautious, be safe and have fun.