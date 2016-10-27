Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: First generation college students Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Iridian Casarez

Kelly Cave knew she was going to college. What she didn’t know was the trials and tribulations she would face as a first generation college student.

The population of first generation students at Humboldt State has increased by five percent over the past four years, according to the HSU enrollment data.

HSU has accommodated first-generation students with programs such as the Educational Opportunity Program (EOP). The program helps educationally and economically disadvantaged students with academic, personal and career goals.

The EOP developed the First Generation club, a club that focuses on first generation students and the obstacles they face. The club is still under development and is still finalizing the club creation process.

Roger Wang is the coordinator of the First Generations club. Wang also works at EOP as an advisor. Wang says the club will offer workshops focused on training first generation students on financial literacy, stress relief techniques and better studying techniques.

“As a first generation student it’s hard to talk to parents about school and financial aid,” Wang said. “This club is about first generation students being able to have that space. It’s a way in which they can meet other first generation students.”

Wang said there is a stigma with first generation students, that it is something to be ashamed of. But being a first generation student is something to be proud of.

Kelly Cave is a senior environmental management and protection major. She is also a first generation student.

Cave is the first in her family to go to college.

“It was a really scary first year,” Cave said.

During her first semester, Cave said she was confused on what classes to pick, how to be a college student, how to study better and how to find resources for classes. She didn’t know that it was okay to struggle as a first generation student.

“It was right around midterms, I was really stressed out and didn’t feel like I could do it,” Cave said. “When I was ready to drop out, my mom and sister helped me stay.”

Cave wanted to come to college to get a degree where she could take care of herself and make a better life. She would like to teach people about the environment and why it’s important to take care of it. Cave expects to graduate in the spring of 2018.

Natasha Oloughlin is a first year graduate student in the sociology department. Oloughlin is the first person in her family to attend college.

Oloughlin said she decided to go to college to provide for her family. She wanted to have a safety net. Oloughlin would now like to promote change.

As a first generation undergraduate student, Oloughlin faced a lot of challenges like talking to her mom about college and balancing family and school.

“My mom doesn’t understand the nuances of being a college student,” Oloughlin said.

Jennie Hernandez is a first year rangeland resource science major. She was raised by a single mother with the help of her grandfather and aunt. She is a first-generation student.

Hernandez has three younger sisters. She was motivated to go to college to show her sisters they could have a better future.

Hernandez struggled with being a first generation student as far as finding resources for scholarships and actually getting to know what college is, and financial aid.

“It was hard for my family to guide me through financial aid,” Hernandez said.

Irvin Chapa is a fourth year microbiology major. Chapa was raised by a single mother and is the first of his family to attend college.

Chapa said he took precautions to know that he wasn’t ignorant to certain aspects like how to fill out the Free Application Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and when to start building credit.

“I had to learn things in which I couldn’t be taught so I had to learn myself,” Chapa said.

Chapa started working when he was in seventh grade and has been saving up money for college to make sure he was financially stable.

“I wouldn’t want to ask for financial help,” Chapa said. “My mom has too much on her plate.”

Chapa said he wanted to attend college to get away from everything, to not be secluded in one area. He now wants to find out what he wants to do with his life. Chapa is planning on becoming a doctor.

“In a way I want to stop death,” Chapa said. “I know it’s impossible but I can at least prevent it from happening at a young age and help people live a long happy life with the people they love.”