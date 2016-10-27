You’re going to crave this cookie for the rest of your life

The recipe for the best chewy chocolate chips oatmeal cookies
by Reyna Wilcoxon
Every recipe you read claims to be the best recipe for that dish, and every time you recreate it, it just doesn’t come out to be “the best recipe.” I’m really not lying this time. My dad has this recipe memorized because it’s so good and he makes them so often. Baking cookies with my dad has been a memory of mine that I will always cherish, especially now living 300 miles away from home. Helping whisk the eggs, rolling the dough into little balls to be put on the baking tray and smelling those cookies with only two minutes left on the timer still makes my heart jump with excitement. Once those cookies were out of the oven, my whole family would run to the cooling rack to burn their tongues on the chewy, chocolate goodness. My friends would be gifted with these cookies during the holidays and they all were just as excited as getting a $15 Starbucks gift card. Please, I beg of you, you need this recipe on hand. The holidays are quickly approaching and the rainy season is here. For the perfect lazy Sunday, cozy up with your favorite movie, a cup of hot cocoa and a plate of these cookies and you’ll wish Monday never existed. | Reyna Wilcoxon
Ingredients
2 sticks unsalted butter
3/4 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. salt
1 1/2 cup flour
2 cups oatmeal
1/2 bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions
Preheat oven to 350º F.
With a hand mixer or a standing mixer, whip two sticks of room temperature butter until smooth, then add ¾ cups of both granulated sugar and brown sugar each. Once blended well, add two eggs and one teaspoon of vanilla. Then, mix in one teaspoon of baking soda and one teaspoon of salt. In a separate bowl, combine the one and a half cups of flour and two cups of sugar.
A little bit at a time, mix the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients until it forms into a doughy texture. Then add half a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips, or more if you’re feeling risky.
Once you have the desired amount of chocolate chips, roll the dough into about two-inch sized balls and place on a nonstick baking sheet (or use nonstick spray if you don’t have one) with about three inches in between each cookie.
Bake for 10-13 minutes.
It’s KEY to let them cool for about 20-30 minutes so they can set, making them the chewiest they can be! Enjoy!