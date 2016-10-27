You’re going to crave this cookie for the rest of your life

Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: You're going to crave this cookie for the rest of your life Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The recipe for the best chewy chocolate chips oatmeal cookies

by Reyna Wilcoxon

Ingredients

2 sticks unsalted butter

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cup flour

2 cups oatmeal

1/2 bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat oven to 350º F.

With a hand mixer or a standing mixer, whip two sticks of room temperature butter until smooth, then add ¾ cups of both granulated sugar and brown sugar each. Once blended well, add two eggs and one teaspoon of vanilla. Then, mix in one teaspoon of baking soda and one teaspoon of salt. In a separate bowl, combine the one and a half cups of flour and two cups of sugar.

A little bit at a time, mix the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients until it forms into a doughy texture. Then add half a bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips, or more if you’re feeling risky.

Once you have the desired amount of chocolate chips, roll the dough into about two-inch sized balls and place on a nonstick baking sheet (or use nonstick spray if you don’t have one) with about three inches in between each cookie.

Bake for 10-13 minutes.

It’s KEY to let them cool for about 20-30 minutes so they can set, making them the chewiest they can be! Enjoy!