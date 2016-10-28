Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This week in science (Oct. 21 – Oct. 28) Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

Health – Parentals x3

Meeting someone’s parents is a common occurrence, but what if there were three parents to meet and they were all biological? A process known as spindle transfer has made this possible. The process was developed in order to bypass destructive mutations of the DNA from mitochondria of the mother — allowing the baby to be born healthy. This is done through a female donor donating her genetic material, DNA, in order to stop the mutation from happening to the baby. A healthy baby boy was recently born through the use of this method. Prior to his successful birth, his mother, who carries the gene for a generally fatal disorder called Leigh syndrome, has lost numerous children before her son’s birth.

Source: ScienceNews

Wildlife – Sleepless grizzlies

Changes in the length of grizzly bear hibernation have been credited to several factors believed by some to have stemmed from the effects of climate change. One of these factors is the availability of food. Changes in the climate have resulted in an increase in the time berries are available in grizzly habitat, allowing the bears to stay out and feast longer before going into hibernation. Though more food seems like a good thing, it comes with potentially harmful results when it comes to hibernation itself. Another factor is the occurrence of an earlier spring, meaning an earlier hibernation alarm clock for grizzlies. This could be potentially harmful for cubs who are still defenseless following hibernation due to the fact that mother grizzlies with cubs usually emerge from hibernation a full two weeks after cubless bears do.

Source: Denning and Hibernation Behavior (NPS), ScienceNews