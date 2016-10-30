9 last minute DIY Halloween costumes

Zombies, butts and unicorns — that’s Tina Belcher. Wear a light blue t-shirt, a royal blue skirt, black converse and knee-high striped socks. Add a yellow barrette to your hair and wear a pair of glasses. The thicker the frames, the better. Don’t forget your composition notebook for all of Tina’s zombi-butt fan fiction.
2. Basic witch of the west
This costume is basic, but you’ll be the most comfortable person at the party. All you need is a witchy black dress, a witch’s hat, your favorite pair of cozy boots, your phone and, of course, your favorite Dutch Bros. or Starbucks drink. Don’t forget to Snapchat all your spell casting!
3. Brawny man
There’s no mess you can’t handle! All you need is a red flannel shirt with the top button undone, tucked into some blue jeans and you’re set. Make sure to grab a roll of Brawny paper towels and you’ll be the hit of the party.
4. Wilma Flinstone
Throwback to the stone ages! Wilma wears a white dress, which you could cut out of a bed sheet, or buy a slim-fitting white dress. Where a white pearl necklace — probably better to find costume jewelry than wear a real one, just sayin’. Style an orange wig into an updo and boom, you’re Bedrock bound!
5. The Fresh Prince and Carlton
Chill out, max out and relax all cool in this Fresh Prince and Carlton duo costume. A baseball cap and colorful early ‘90s gear, such as hammer pants and a dope sweater, will have you lookin’ like the freshest prince. For Carlton, you can wear anything preppy, such as a white button-down shirt and a cardigan draped around your shoulders. This duo will definitely bring people back to Bel Air remembering the show that was so relatable.
6. Forrest Gump
Although you probably won’t have any ice cream for your friend Dan, you could most definitely carry a box of chocolates with you. You’re going to need some red and white Nike sneakers, American flag colored socks, a blue checkered button up and a business suit in light grey to finish the look. With those Nike’s on, you’ll definitely be able to run, Forrest run.
7. Pugsley and Wednesday Addams
This creepy duo will draw a lot of attention. Pugsley wears a black and white striped shirt with black shorts. Wear black socks and shoes. Wednesday wears a white long-sleeved collared shirt with a black dress over it. Pair the dress with some black and white striped tights or leggings and some black boots. Buy a black wig, part it down the middle and create two pigtail braids. Don’t forget the face makeup for a ghostly look. Pugsley and Wednesday could also carry around one weapon of their choice to really seal the deal.
8. French kiss
A french kiss doesn’t have to involve lots of PDA. Style this costume with a black and white striped shirt, a beret and makeup made notorious by the band KISS. Throw in a baguette for a tasty prop.
9. Morton salt girl
Straight off the shelf of your kitchen cabinet! Everyone will wish they were witty enough to think of this idea. Wear a yellow dress, sweater and Mary Jane heels. The only accessories you’ll need is a container of Morton salt and a purple umbrella. Hopefully you don’t add too much salt to the wound when you show up to the party looking as fly as the Morton girl.