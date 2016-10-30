Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Hollow, hoot and howl Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

by Tyler Boydstun|

With Halloween fast approaching jack o’lanterns are sure to start popping up on doorsteps.

The annual trick-or-treat event on the Arcata Plaza will be happening October 31 from 4-6pm. Vendors will be putting on art shows and fun for children. One such event is a pumpkin carving contest hosted by Lost Coast Longboards.

Shane Rabant owner of Lost Coast Longboards and organizer of the pumpkin carving event said, “I’m really into art and I thought it would be cool for the community.”

Participants are encouraged to sign up early for a pumpkin delivery included in the $20 cost to enter. Contestants will carve their pumpkin within the week before the contest, then drop their pumpkin off before, 4:00p.m. on the day of the event for judging. Winners will be decided by cast ballot of the public. All participants will receive a t-shirt with cost of entry and top three pumpkins will receive cash prizes.

“It’s just one of those things you don’t have to be that good at to still have fun. and still have a cool looking pumpkin.” Rabant

The tradition originated from an old Irish myth about a man nicknamed “Stingy Jack.” Jack, in the story, continually outwits the devil. After Jack’s death, instead of claiming Jack’s’ soul, the devil banished him from hell forcing Jack to wander the night with only a single coal coming from inside a turnip Jack had placed it in to roam the earth for eternity. Soon after the Irish began referring to the roaming figure as the “Jack O’Lantern.”

Irish began carving faces into turnips. Immigrants brought the practice to America where they found the native fruit we call pumpkins. These made much better canvases than the turnips the Irish were previously carving into. And thud you have the modern Americanized version of the “jack o’lantern.”

Rabant got the idea from an event last year in Pismo Beach while at Shell Beach Surf Shop a Halloween hangout. A few pumpkins were around and they decided to spontaneously carve them. When he moved up here in July and found out there was no such event, he decided it would be a fun thing to do for the community.

“I’m an artist so I have a lot of experience painting as well as ink drawing and pencils. I’m kind of good at pumpkin carving but this is my first time running this event.”

Cortney Koors Service Projects Committee Chair in the Psychology department organized an event last week dedicated for staff to decorate pumpkins in the Green and Gold room of Founders Hall. The event was staff hosted and welcomed all staff and faculty free of charge.

“The idea is to dress up a pumpkin and bring it back to your desk to brighten up the office space for staff and students to enjoy,” said Koors. “It’s something fun, we used to carve pumpkins but we decided to paint because it’s cleaner.”