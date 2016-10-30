Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: ScHoolboy Q liked Oakland better Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

by Reyna Wilcoxon

ScHoolboy Q recently released his fourth album on July 8 titled “Blank Face,” and kicked off the Blank Face Tour with Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$ on Aug. 30 in Indianapolis. After 28 stops around the United States, Q and Bada$$ made their way to Oakland, California.

The line to the Fox Theater wrapped around the block with fans waiting for the doors to open at 7 p.m.

The opening DJ, called DJ WayneInThisThang, got the crowd hyped up for Joey Bada$$ for his performance that started at 8. Even though most of the crowd was there for ScHoolboy Q, Joey Bada$$ really got the crowd off their feet and more than excited for Q’s set by ending with his latest hit “Devastated.”

Q’s set was introduced with one of his classics “Gangsta” and continued his set with more classics like “Collards Greens” and “There He Go,” while mixing in new Blank Face songs like “Dope Dealer” and an acapella version of “Groovy Tony.”

A few Humboldt State students attended the show in Oakland in order to catch Q before he takes another four year break from music and touring to raise his 6-year-old daughter, Joyce.

“My favorite part was when he was talking to the crowd one-on-one about his life before he blew up and he was thanking us for the support,” junior Bridget Ousley said.

Joey Bada$$ fan and junior business major Aristotle Dickson spent his time in the mosh pit during his set.

“The energy was really good,” Dickson said. “During Joey Bada$$, he performed ‘Christ Conscious’ and he was leaning over the pit rapping above us and I could even see his MF Doom ring.”

The crowd was very well responsive to Q’s motions to jump up and down, wave arms side to side and shout out every lyric sung on the Blank Face tour.

HSU sociology major Daniela Salmeron is a long time Q fan and was more than excited to be part of that crowd.

“My favorite part of the concert was the beginning of ScHoolboy Q to the end,” Salmeron said. “He had me hyped throughout the whole set. I was right next to the mosh pit so I felt all the crowd’s energy.”

Q’s classic songs brought some of his most loyal fans, including HSU junior wildlife major Marisol Rosas.

“When he performed all of his old songs, it brought back a lot of memories for me,” Rosas said. “That was my favorite part.”

Although Q has managed to bring a special surprise guest on stage with him, Bay Area native E-40 was unable to attend to perform his verse in “Dope Dealer.” Instead, Q brought out Oakland native Ezale to perform one of his songs.

Q also brought rappers Traffic and TF to the Blank Face tour to join him for “Tookie Knows II.”

Before even finishing his set, Oakland was “way more lit than Frisco. I ain’t even there yet and I already know y’all are way more turnt than Frisco,” according to Q himself.

The set was supposed to end by 10:30 p.m., but Q — as well as the rest of the audience — got carried away and kept the audience until 11. He appropriately closed his set with “Hell of a Night,” because obviously it was one hell of a night.