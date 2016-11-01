Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Breaking bread to bond students Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Iridian Casarez

As a person of color, senior environmental science major Eboni Rhone fears not being able to find off-campus housing, her reason being housing applications now sometimes require applicants to submit a photo.

Rhone and other students gathered on October 25 in the Kate Buchanan room to listen to Rodney K. Nickens Jr. give a seminar on civil rights in relation to today’s era.

Rhone has experienced microaggressions both on and off campus. She indicates that not being able find housing off campus due to housing applications requiring a personal photo, and classmates that look at her like she’s a germ, all play into how she feels.

“This semester has been a tough semester, so I came for some encouragement,” Rhone said. “It reminds me that the world is a lot bigger than just Humboldt.”

As Rodney K. Nickens Jr. watched the jury read the verdict of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin case, tears rolled down his eyes when he heard the words “not guilty.”

“My life flashed before my eyes. I saw my funeral,” Nickens said. “That could have been me.”

As part of the Breaking Bread lecture series provided by the African American Center for Academic Excellence, Rodney K. Nickens Jr. described the importance of civil rights advocacy and social justice activism to Humboldt State students, staff and Arcata community members.

“I can’t believe it is 2016 and we are still telling people that our lives matter,” Nickens said.

Nickens is a recent graduate of University California Hastings Law. He is a LGBTQ advocate and an aspiring civil rights lawyer.

“In our society, the need for an aggressive civil legal residency matters. Racial profiling in the criminal justice system exists,” Nickens said. “Civil rights still matters.”

More than one out of six African American people have mysteriously disappeared from day-to-day life, gone from neighborhoods and communities, Nickens said. People of color are deprived of their civil rights when they are put in jail.

“Communities are suffering. People are in despair. Children have grown up without their mothers or fathers. It has disrupted families,” Nickens said. “Generations gone that could have contributed to society.”

Nickens stressed the importance of being involved in the community and being involved in any local and general election. He said we are all the hope of change. It’s important for students to be a part of the community.

Taiden Partlow is a junior international studies major. Partlow attended the event.

Partlow said he has had family members who’ve been disenfranchised.

“It’s important to know our rights,” Partlow said, “to be active and fight for what we believe in.”