Inside the bookcase: Part one

By | Andrew George Butler

Tumbleweeds tore through the nooks and crannies of the Humboldt State University library. Meandering college students stumbled through mazes of 10-foot high shelves adorned with an assortment of texts unopened this millenia.

And then Cyril Oberlander became dean of the library.

“The library was a wasteland, in a sense,” Oberlander said. “There was very little functionality and very little foot traffic coming into the library from our HSU community. It was dead.”

The task of reinvigorating a dead library is one without a clear beginning…or end.

“But we have to start somewhere,” Oberlander said. “So we began by simply asking the community who uses the library what they would want to see change.”

Ideas for redesigning the interior of the library are a summation of brainstorming sessions between library administration, the library seismic retrofit team and sit down discussions open to anyone.

The discussions consisted of students, faculty and community members. The objective, Oberlander said, “was to get an idea of how the library could evolve into a space that best supports its users.”

White boards inviting students to write their favorite library locations, as well as any suggestions they had for improvement, could be seen scattered around common areas in the library.

What Oberlander found was an overwhelming call for more group collaboration areas, and more opportunity to utilize technology to learn in favor of hardbound pages. There was just one glaring problem: Where do you put new installations in a library filled wall-to-wall with labyrinths of book shelves, stocked with texts more accustomed to dust than touch?

You do away with the books, of course.

“It’s not as if we are just throwing out all the texts,” Oberlander said. “We are digitizing many, and selling the rest to help pay for all the collaboration stations and group areas replacing them.”

So exactly what is replacing the books as they leave the shelves, and as the shelves leave the library?

A whole lot of whiteboards and computers.

More than 70 whiteboards have been added to the library. As Oberlander walks around the first floor commons, it is clear his vision of harmonious group think hot-spots is on its way to reality.

It is rare to see a whiteboard void of students in the midst of work, or without the remnants of work passed.

“This should be a place where the community comes to work together and learn, and I think these changes support that,” Oberlander said.

Group collaboration stations, many complete with large computer screens, have been and will continue to be added to every floor of the library as well.

Sociology major Indeah Farquhar is impressed with the new library look.

“The change I have noticed at the library is the new layout on the first floor, which is really nice because it gives lots of space for study groups,” Farquhar said. “I use the study rooms at the library. It makes group work much easier.”

The way in which students sit is also changing. Most of the common areas have been rearranged based on months of data collected on where students sit.

The math and writing labs have been moved from the basement to the first floor, the goal being to make these services more accessible to students. The information technology desk is in a new location as well, for the same reason.

The IT lab moved from room 120 to the center of the first floor. In its place is a digital media lab open to all library-goers, the purpose being to allow community members who do not normally have access to multimedia projects to explore the craft. The library additionally began renting cameras to students.

Near the stairwell on the second floor is a pair of exercise bikes with small, flat desk-like surfaces. Librarian Marissa Mourer is responsible for the energetic addition.

“The bikes are a part of the ever-expanding field of creative pedagogy,” Mourer said.

Mourer wrote a grant and received the funding for the twin set of bikes. The reasoning behind the acquisition comes from new studies that suggest exercise, in tandem with studying, makes learning easier.

The bikes are just one of several innovative moves the library administration is making. On the third floor where many of the original source documents within the library are kept, will soon live a large glass-walled room. The Special Collections and University Archives room will house student-created research work and other student projects.

Believe it or not, all of these additions are not free. For every addition, the library must come up with funding.

“We are trying to redesign three floors on the same budget as the first floor remodel eight years ago,” Oberlander said. “Some things have to go.”

