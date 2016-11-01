Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Student crashes vehicle into - and through Humboldt State sign Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By | Sam Armanino and Andrew Butler

A vehicle driven by a Humboldt State University student barreled through the HSU sign on the intersection of LK Wood Boulevard and Sunset Avenue early Sunday morning.

Arcata Fire first responded to the scene of the accident, which occurred at 6:20 a.m. According to the Arcata Fire report, they found the driver face down on the sidewalk. The student was then assessed and found to have minor injuries.

“He was able to walk to the back of our vehicle for further assessment,” Fire Battalion Chief Sean Campbell said.

The vehicle passed completely through the sign and crashed into the ditch on the other side. Both of the car’s front airbags were deployed, and the driver was assessed again by the ambulance before taken from the scene.

According to HSU Marketing and Communications, the repair estimate of the sign is between $7,000 and $10,000 and will not be fixed until after the rain season, in a couple months. A temporary patch has been placed until the weather allows for a fresh coat of stucco.

In a press release from HSU, there was a witness at the scene that said the vehicle may have been traveling as fast as 40 mph.

*The Lumberjack has not confirmed the name of the driver at this time. The Lumberjack will be updating as we receive more information. Log on to thelumberjack.org for updates.