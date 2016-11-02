Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: Are HSU’s food options healthy? Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Humboldt State University often claims we are a green and environmental school. The Lumberjack believes if the school really means this, they would buy local produce and food from our very own farmers in Humboldt County.

Recent studies conducted by the California State University system have shown that the numbers are rising for college students who are experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. It has become apparent that college students’ access to healthy food options on campus are at risk.

This brings into question the food options that students on campus do have. The main food courts at HSU are The Depot and The Marketplace, which are filled with processed food and not a lot of local organic produce.

Large amounts of the food served in The Depot and other food courts is premade. HSU orders a lot of its food from Sysco, a large food distribution company that offers pre-cooked food that contains many preservatives.

HSU should try to adapt new avenues of accessing food for its students, especially since the school prides itself on being socially and environmentally responsible. One option the school could take to making sure they are buying sustainably and healthy would be to purchase a local farm share, which would supply the school with fresh produce.

An additional option is having a college farm. Universities across the U.S. have started to grow their own food for the university community; HSU could do the same. Not only would it be a better method environmentally, it would also produce healthier food for students. This method could also be used as an educational opportunity for the campus community to learn sustainable farming techniques.

It may make sense in terms of convenience and cost-cutting why HSU would operate on a system of ordering pre-cooked items from a company like Sysco. Often, students do not have the time to fully assess the quality of the food they grab in between classes, and the university should not take advantage of this fact. Cost-cutting should not come at the expense of students’ nutrition.

The Lumberjack thinks the school should walk the talk of being environmentally responsible by supporting small businesses and local farming. We do not think the school should be in business with large companies that ship the food from hundreds of miles away, while there are plenty of quality local farms in our own county.