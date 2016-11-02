Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The art of making trades

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

A lot of fantasy teams have holes the size of the one in the Humboldt State sign on their rosters.

People tend to look at free agency to improve their teams but those players aren’t on rosters for a reason. The best way to improve your teams is through trades.

Execution of trades are crucial. It’s not something that happens at the snap of a finger. Here are my tips that will help you master the art of trading.

A key part of negotiations happens before the actual negotiation. Do your homework and study the players of your opponents. Know the strengths and weaknesses of their team with the intention of making a trade that would benefit them and you — but mostly you. You should also know the strength and weaknesses of your own team.

Don’t send a trade request before negotiating. Most times people send trade requests before contacting the person. Don’t do that. Contacting the person will prevent you from insulting the person you’re trying to trade with. It will also ensure that you are getting a deal that would maximize who you’ll be getting.

The most important part of trading is how you negotiate. Let the person know which players you’re interested in. Then ask who it would take to acquire the player. Check out this text exchange I had with one of my friends.

Person: Want to trade any of your WRs?

Me: Yes, for Matt Forte. Who are you interested in?

Person: Julio (Jones). Forte and Hopkins for Julio.

Me: No way man. I’d rather trade any WR who isn’t Julio.

Person: Le’Veon Bell for Julio.

Me: I’ll take that.

Person: K. Let’s sit on it for a day.

Know who you’re trying to trade with. People in your leagues may be idiots. The person I was trading with wasn’t an idiot but if they are, capitalize on their idiocracy in negotiations. Entice them with players who are overachieving or players who may lose their starting positions.

People who are having losing seasons and are desperate to turn their seasons around. These people will make dramatic changes to their rosters. If you’re one of those desperate people, trade with other desperate people. It can turn your season around. Check out this trade in my league.

Good luck with your trades Lumberjacks. Make me proud.

