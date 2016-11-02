Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen

It was a big week in Arcata for the Jacks. Arcata was host to four soccer games, two volleyball matches and a football battle. Both men’s and women’s soccer played their last games of the season on College Creek Field. Volleyball held a breast cancer event on Friday. Football followed that lead and held their annual breast cancer game on Saturday. Here is a breakdown of Lumberjack sports for the week:

Football:

The Jacks got their first victory in the Redwood Bowl of the year. In a dominate performance in front of their home fans, the Jacks were able to pull off a win of 47-9 against Simon Fraser. The Jacks played a great game on both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball. It was a true team effort in the win. Another bright note for the Jacks: They have five players that were selected for the GNAC All Academic team on the season. Those five are: Alex Cappa, Gus Johnson, Chase Krivashei, Jared Layel and Jacob Sutton. Kicker Cameron Southward was awarded the GNAC special teams player of the week honors for his contributions against Simon Fraser. On the year, the Jacks are 5-4 overall and 3-4 in conference play. The Jacks remain at home for the week as the get ready to host Western State Colorado for Senior Day. The game will be in the Redwood Bowl on Nov. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Volleyball:

The Lumberjack Arena was host to two games. The first game saw the Jacks lose to Cal State Dominguez Hills in four matches. On Friday, it was their annual Dig for the Cure game, a breast cancer awareness event. The Jacks invited Cal State Los Angeles to the arena, who came out with a win in four matches. The Jacks now hit the road for the last time this season. They travel to San Francisco Nov. 3. Then, on the road again to Sonoma Nov. 4. On the year, the Jacks are 10-12. They have four more games before conference championship play.

Women’s Soccer:

The Jacks put up a great fight in their home and season finales. In game one, the Jacks were unable to come out on top but forced a tie against Cal State Los Angeles. Freshman Rose Harman scored the only goal for the Jacks. It was her first in her career for the Jacks. The game ended in a 1-1 tie. The Jacks could not close the year out on a win. The offensive did not find the back of the net. They lost to Cal State Dominguez Hills 1-0. It was the last time seniors Samantha Morris and Kylie Forbes will play for the Jacks. The women’s team finished 4-12-2.

Men’s Soccer:

The Jacks were back to action on their home field. However, there was no home field advantage here. Both Cal State Los Angeles and Cal State Dominguez Hills left Arcata with wins. On Thursday, the Jacks lost to Los Angeles 2-1. They bounced back for another game Saturday. The Jacks dropped their season finale to Dominguez Hills 1-0. The finale also marked the last game for HSU’s lone senior Trice Smith, who was honored on the field. The Jacks finish the year 4-11-1.

Cross Country:

After the conference championships on Oct. 22 the Jacks have been looking toward to NCAA Regionals. The event will be held in Montana on Nov. 5. Both those on the men’s and women’s teams will be attending the event.

GO JACKS!