National Sports Coverage

By: Keaundrey Clark |

NBA

The NBA season is upon us and we could not be more glad. We have that new super team out in the Bay Area. Lebron’s quest for a fourth ring and an expansion of his legacy. Out in Hollywood the Lakers will begin a new era without Kobe Bryant. Lead by D’angelo Russell and Luke Walton we’ll see a group of kids grow before our eyes. In the same building the Clippers get another chance to get bounced in the Conference Semifinals. Will this be the year Chris Paul stops hitting other grown men where the sun doesn’t shine. From the Spurs to the Bulls this season should be interesting.

NFL

The Raiders are back!! Well maybe, lead by David Carr, no wait Derek. The offense looks dangerous. With the team sitting at 6-2, this might be their best chance not to suck since 2002. Across the bridge The Niners, man just a few years ago we were talking about a dynasty in the making. Tom Brady is on a revenge tour with 1319 yards, 12 touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 133.9 since he’s returned from suspension. It would be a sweet moment if Roger Goodell had to hand him the Super Bowl MVP trophy at the end of the year. Que all the pettiness.

MLB

Game 6 of the World Series, either the Cubs will force a Game 7 or the city of Cleveland will get another professional championship of 2016. Did you ever think you’d say that in your life. The Cubs will have their ace Jake Arrieta on the mound. The Cubbies were able to come out on top after a fast start and two big blasts. The cubs won nine to three and forced a game seven Wednesday Nov. 2 in Cleveland.

NHL

The Montreal Canadiens are the last undefeated team in hockey. Having scored the fourth most goals in the league. They also have the best defense. Having given up only 13 goals. They’ll be looking for their first championship since 1993.

*Information sourced from ESPN and other sports reporting websites*