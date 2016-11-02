Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Playing for pink Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The support to end breast cancer

By: Lindsey Zito |

Last Saturday night, Humboldt State football held their annual breast cancer awareness game, and volleyball hosted theirs Friday. As always, there was immense support. This event is not uncommon within Jacks athletics; almost every sport on campus has a game every year dedicated to honor the victims of breast cancer.

These games usually consist of athletes playing their game wearing the symbolic pink, and even donating money raised from the events toward research efforts to finding a cure.

Alex Lolland is a member of the women’s volleyball team and recently, her grandmother overcame her battle with breast cancer. This past Friday, Lolland’s grandmother was able to attend the awareness game in support.

“She’s a survivor,” Lolland said. “It’s so awesome we are able to dedicate our game to the fighters and survivors just like her.”

HSU senior softball star Tiffany Hollingsworth is also no stranger to the tragic disease. In 2012 at the age of 16, she lost her aunt to breast cancer. Hollingsworth described the loss with great sorrow because her aunt was one of her favorite people.

“We were really close,” Hollingsworth said. “I was at her house every week. We would spend time together playing cards, we even had Sunday night dinners.”

Shortly after the death of her aunt, Hollingsworth ended up getting a tattoo of the well-known pink ribbon on her ribs in remembrance of her lost loved one. She said the breast cancer awareness games give her that same sense of remembrance.

“These games are emotional but I get to remember my aunt,” Hollingsworth said. “Life is precious, you’ve got to cherish the little things.”

While these games are an excellent opportunity to raise money and awareness for breast cancer, they also are a great place to commemorate lost loved ones or those currently fighting for their lives. The games allow family members, friends and loved ones to gather in support for the victims while also supporting HSU athletics.

Basketball junior Justin Everett has played in his fair share of breast cancer awareness games.

“My high school did these games too,” Everett said. “Breast cancer is a real thing and it’s scary. It’s so important to keep raising awareness.”

Jacks athletics urges everyone to come out to each awareness game they can attend. Any and all future breast cancer awareness games can be found on the HSU athletics website.

“It’s such an important cause,” Lolland said. “I’m really blessed to have been on the court with my teammates supporting survivors.”