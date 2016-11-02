Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Stop “Gut and Amend” Legislation, Vote for Public Review with Prop 54 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Natasha Braziel, Environmental Science Policy and Planning Student

Most people do not realize that a tactic known as ‘gut and amend’ is a regular occurrence in the bill- making process. State columnist Patrick Gannon stated in a June 2016 article that it has become a “popular tactic in late session.”

How it works is that these bills begin as intended and pass some procedural hurdles. Then along the way, they become entirely different from their original purpose as they are significantly replaced with unrelated material. Even worse is that fact that most of these changes can be approved within only a few minutes of going before the House or Senate floor for a vote.

Proposition 54 will put the power back in the hands of the public by not only allowing timely viewing of the bill’s changes, but by allowing the people to still be able to stand up and act against this undesired ‘amending.’

According to a recent news release from California Common Cause, which is a non-profit seeking to strengthen public participation, “no non-emergency legislation is so important that it justifies bypassing public review… [which] serves not only to stop measures that may in fact subvert the public interest, but also to ensure new policies will work well for the greatest number of people.”

So what is it that changes?

Prop 54 will accomplish this through a very simple two-paragraph change to the current California Constitution. Currently, open sessions are required to be recorded and made available to the other members, but Prop 54 ensures that meeting recordings, along with the bill and any changes, are published within 24 hours, granting enough time for the public to react.

Also, every bill is required to be published in print and online at least 72 hours before each house can vote on it. That’s it! Most notably is that this will not cost any new money as the existing budget would cover costs.

So what is the problem?

The largest stance for the opposition to Prop 54 is that it would give special interests too much power in regards to the legislative process. But how does this differ any positions that these interest groups would take in the entire process that can take months to years to finalize? How can it be more important for a bill to pass with possibly new and hidden language that in no way resembles its original purpose than to allow public review?

So I say we must stop letting these types of tactics rewrite our legislation that we stand for as a concerned people. That is possible to accomplish if we take advantage of what Prop 54 offers. Tune in to your local legislative procedures and then if, and when, some injustice or concerning behavior occurs, utilize that 72 hour window to stand up and get your representatives back on track. That, my citizenry, is how a public takes back its power!

Anyone who would like to get involved in actively bettering your community through policy can feel free to contact me at nbb72@humboldt.edu.