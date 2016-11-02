Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Surviving and Healing: Annual consent-centered event takes place next week Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Celene Lopez and Lizzie Alvarez

A place of warmth, compassion and support: The Consent Project is an annual event that has been happening on Humboldt State’s campus since 2010. It is a consent-centered space that explores the different paths of survivorship and healing, in regards to sexualized violence. The event will take place next Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Kate Buchanan Room. Starting at 5 p.m., interactive art projects, a speak out and community building will be taking place.

Skye Peredo, a social work major at HSU and Consent Project volunteer, believes events like this are beneficial to students who identify as survivors.

“Spaces like the Consent Project are important because it gives survivors a safe place to be and relate to other people who have been through what they’ve been through,” Peredo said. “It also gives them support from people in the community who may not have been victims, but support them and want them to feel safe and heal again.”

One in five college students experience sexualized violence, and that statistic remains true at HSU. For some of us, this is our lived reality. For others, it is the lived reality of people we know–our friends, family and loved ones. People of all gender identities can experience harm, and we know our multiple identities and differing systems of privilege and oppression shape our personal experiences within sexual violence. This also shapes the barriers we may experience in accessing support and resources, and our own survivorship.

The Consent Project honors that every survivor’s path to healing is their own. This may or may not include choosing to make a report or take legal action, seeking therapy, speaking out publicly, journaling or a combination of some or none of these. No specific set of choices works for every person, and it ultimately comes down to what the survivor is comfortable doing so that they can receive the best support possible for their own unique journey towards healing.

The Consent Project hopes to create a culture on campus that is supportive of survivors and makes it clear that harm is not acceptable.

Biological anthropology major and Consent Project volunteer Jen Garcia, thinks the event will be a welcoming place for everyone.

“It opens a very comfortable environment where people can hopefully open up and at the same time we provide them with the help they need and the proper resources,” Garcia said. “It allows them to not feel judged, you know?”