Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: This is not a riot: The False Portrayal of the Peaceful Protectors at Standing Rock Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Philip Santos

There is a pattern that emerges when civil disobedience is employed in the United States. The peaceful participants are labeled as violent criminals, the cause for which they stand is framed as a security threat and the authorities responsible for the suppression of such movements are knighted as peacekeepers.

Think about the civil rights movement. Think about the environmental movement. Most recently, think about occupy. The story which is being told by corporate media in regard to the protectors of Standing Rock follows this pattern with sickening accuracy.

The local law enforcement (Morton County) policing this movement is a large driving force behind the language being used to describe the actions of protectors. The Morton County sheriff has been calling the peaceful assembly of protectors “riots.” On a recent segment of Democracy Now!, Amy Goodman said, “ I was on a North Dakota radio program right after Sheriff Kirchmeier, and he was very clear.”

Why would Kirchmeier label these peaceful protest as riots? I think it is because he knows that by arresting protectors who are peaceful, he is violating the First Amendment, which grants us the right to peaceful assembly and free speech. If you frame it as a riot, rioting is not a constitutional right. So the next time you’re in North Dakota, be sure you don’t assemble in groups of five or more, otherwise you might get charged with engaging in a riot.

Kirchmeier is also stating protectors are escalating criminal activities. Who is truly escalating things when law enforcement approaches unarmed protectors with bone breaking batons, firearms loaded with rubber (and sometimes fatal) bullets, industrial strength pepper spray, military vehicles and sound cannons?



I spoke to a child the other day who had an officer point a gun at his head. This kid was less than 10 years old. I won’t use his name because they are charging parents with child endangerment for having their children attend peaceful prayers. Who is endangering who? Law enforcement is carrying armaments into prayers, turning them dangerous, not the protectors.

The Morton County sheriff’s office is also claiming that a drone was used to attack their helicopter. It is hard not to laugh about that one. Will someone please photoshop a picture of a small drone trying to attack a helicopter? It’s just preposterous, but this is the way they are framing things.

According to Kirchmeier, arrows were fired in the direction of law enforcement as well. That’s outright racist. So in the sheriff’s eyes, it’s the protectors who are violent, not law enforcement. Kirchmeier actually said he thought law enforcement has shown “incredible professionalism and unbelievable restraint” in a recent news release. Never mind the macing, the wrist breaking, the tackling, the baton bashing or the recent war crime of hooding restrained protectors.

But I must be wrong, because Kirchmeier said, “The claim that law enforcement is escalating this situation is simply untrue.” Yes, those noble knights of society. Did you know they are referred to as peace officers? Fascinating. If you said that in a vacuum, I would think you were referring to the protectors. After all, what they want is planetary unity and harmony with our earth.

Tomorrow, there is a good chance there will be a large sweep conducted by law enforcement in an attempt to disband the latest expansion of the Oceti Sakowin camp. I passed their staging ground today. There were at least five tan military Humvees, two or three semi-trailers, a few school busses, two MRAPs (Mine-resistant ambush protected), dozens and dozens of police SUV’s and squad cars, a “stingray” (a truck that houses a device which monitors communication) and a mobile command center that is the size of an 18-wheeler.

Protectors are getting ready for whatever happens tomorrow. Before the sun comes up they will be praying and singing, hand-in-hand, side-by-side, channeling their hearts and minds into ushering a new future.

Whatever you hear from the news, know this movement is to protect our future as a society. This is not a riot.

Press Release from the Morton County Sheriff Department:

Unlawful Protest Activities Call for Additional Law Enforcement Resources

Mandan, N.D. – Due to escalated unlawful tactics by individuals protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) Morton County has requested additional law enforcement assistance from other states. The state of North Dakota made an Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) request to states for assistance on October 7th. Several states have responded and have arrived or will be arriving to support Morton County. State’s that are currently assisting Morton County are: Wisconsin, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Indiana and Nebraska.

“We are very appreciative of the assistance we have received from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, numerous counties and cities. However, we have reached a point that we need greater manpower to ensure the safety for ALL parties involved in this lengthy on-going event. Several illegal activities took place this weekend that exemplify the importance of additional resources.” said Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. “I just want to reiterate, this escalated criminal behavior by protesters is unacceptable and should not continue for the safety of all involved.”

Morton County releases issued Saturday and Sunday reflect in more detail the unlawful activities that took place over the weekend. The events involved a large amount of protesters trespassing on private property, breaching the law enforcement line and failing to follow officer’s commands; using a drone to attack a helicopter; firing arrows in the direction of law enforcement; establishing an illegal roadblock on a state highway; and creating a new encampment on private property, north of the current camp area. It is also important to note that one officer was spit on by a protester and two officers received minor injuries during the Saturday confrontation.

The various illegal actions were a direct result in the arrest of 127 individuals over the weekend. This brings the total number of arrests since August 10th to 269.

In response to a statement issued by Standing Rock Tribal Chairman David Archambault III, Morton County Chairman Cody Schulz said, “The claim that law enforcement is escalating this situation is simply untrue. The law enforcement personnel from across the state, and now across the country have shown incredible professionalism and unbelievable restraint in the face of more and more aggressive tactics and illegal activity from the protestors. As we have stated from the very beginning, we fully respect the 1st Amendment rights of all protestors. The protester’s rights are just as important as those of the citizens of Morton County. But they are not more important.”

The public should exercise caution when traveling in Morton County. The activities over the weekend were intentionally planned in an effort to incite fear and where anything but peaceful. Highway 1806 south of Mandan is closed at Fort Rice and at the Highway 24 at Cannonball. A detour is in place.