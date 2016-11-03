Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Anderson .Paak & Knowledge, Yes Lawd! Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Music review by Selena Rose |

What on earth did we do to receive not one, but two full length projects from Anderson .Paak in 2016?

He may not be a household name yet, but Anderson .Paak is sure as hell on his way to becoming one. After his masterpiece of a sophomore album, Malibu, he came around again to surprise us all with a collaborative album with producer Knxwledge. Together they are under the name NxWorries. With the most soulful and sultry voice in the R&B game now, accompanied with instrumentals hidden with old school samples that make you question which decade you belong to, is what makes the latest creation from the two: “Yes Lawd!”

After combining their talents last year on the EP “Link Up & Suede,” NxWorries’s creative chemistry goes to show on their recent 19-track album, named after Paak’s notorious catch phrase — Yes Laaawwdd!

Even though the album has a long tracklist, NxWorries did re-release a few songs including “Link Up” and “Suede” off of their previous EP, and includes a couple of interludes throughout, making this feel more like a long mixtape. But regardless of the format, NxWorries cultivated together their unique talent of neo-soul, funk, jazz and hip-hop influence and brought back the sound of old school music to the popular masses.

Paak starts the first full track, “Livvin,” off smooth, channeling the experience of his rags to riches story, going from being homeless playing music on the streets to answering a phone call with Dr. Dre waiting for him on the other end. This song takes you through Paak’s journey with some words of wisdom, “They say, ‘how did you do it?’ Nothin’ but the ambition/I’m livin!” His spark of ambition through trial and error is what brought Paak to where he is, and is what will bring him to mega heights.

The theme through the entire album is their deep, undeniable love and passion for music. Psychology major at Humboldt State Allison Pearson loved this project and has been following Paak for a while now.

“I would say the artistry of Knxwledge’s laidback yet upbeat production provides Paak with the foundation to show his soulful, funky side,” Pearson said. “This album pays homage to those it samples while going one step further in their interpretation of what today’s music should sound like.”

They are both geniuses at their craft, however it did seem a little rushed. Maybe they felt pressure to release it early to maintain the exponential popularity and image of the uprising star, Anderson .Paak, but the best songs on the album were already released sporadically throughout the year.

“It’s a great concept, but it seems like no one finished it. There is a lot of recycling of beats and lyrics that takes us back to a field that they already created,” HSU student Greg Specht said.

“Sacred Money” and “Kutless” leave you reminiscing of what the days would be like in New York City in the ‘80s. A synthetic keyboard and a whole lot of funk bring you back to the time of disco, and the new era of vinyl sampling which heavily influence both tracks.

“Get Bigger/Do U Love” highlights the fact that there is no better pairing than an MC working alongside his favorite producer. This song is a reminder that the life they chose isn’t always easy and that making music successfully is one rocky road that usually faces a lot of failure in order to reach the light.

While Paak’s words are witty and paint a vivid picture of his life and love, “Lyke Dis” breaks it down to simplistic how-to instructions on making looooove. With his repetitive phrase, “just like this,” he tells you exactly how he likes it: “Eye contact… Just like this/ Bring your arms back, just like this…/ Everything you do, oh when you do it, just like this…”

The duo compliments each others greatest assets and together they have the power to be well on their way to transform and navigate the direction of today’s music.

Essential Tracks: Best One, Get Bigger/Do U Love, Suede.