Dia de los Muertos at the Multicultural Center

by Reyna Wilcoxon |

Students of many different cultures stopped by the Multicultural Center (MCC) on Friday to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

There was lots of delicious food, friendly conversation and fun music blasting as students and staff came together to celebrate and honor loved ones that have passed away.

Coordinator for Latinx Community Events at the MCC, Emely Garcia, was one of the people that helped get this event together.

“This is a celebration about connecting and remembering the lives of those that are no longer with us,” Garcia said.

Día de los Muertos is officially celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2, but the Campus Dialogue on Race week is happening then so, according to Garcia, “we didn’t want the events to overlap and it’s a Friday so it’s a nice day to celebrate.”

Humboldt State University critical race, gender and sexuality studies major Armando Peña has gone to every Día de los Muertos event at the MCC for four years and says that it’s gotten better every year.

“I feel like we don’t spend enough time honoring our loved ones that have passed,” Peña said. “It’s a nice space to come together and celebrate those that have influenced us.”

Día de los Muertos doesn’t have to be limited to the Mexican or Latin community. Coordinator of the MCC Amy Salinas Westmoreland has seen a good amount of people coming to celebrate throughout the years.

“There’s always a really good turnout with all different types of cultures coming by to celebrate with us,” Westmoreland said. “This is a time to reflect and celebrate what our loved ones have gone through in order for us to be here.”

The atmosphere was very inclusive and everyone that went felt more than welcome to enjoy chips and salsa, pozole and rice.

“I love that I can really enjoy the music and the people here look like me,” Peña said. “It makes me feel like I’m part of a community.”