The Humboldt Circus annual show

by Megan McDaniel |

You have to be 18 or older to attend this Salacious Cirque circus show. There will be no photos or refunds once the show begins.

The Humboldt Circus put on the three-day show, complete with nudity, funky costumes and spontaneous personalities. The show used acro yoga, jugglers, skits, live music and hoopers to raise awareness about the threats humans have on the environment.

The Marching Lumberjacks instruments blared as they welcomed guests into the Gist Hall Theatre, while occasionally screaming bloody murder when it got quiet. The show kicked off with the Marching Lumberjacks yelling out to the crowd, “What a band,” as they responded, “Where!”

The first act, “Juggle, Juggle, Strip,” got the audience real excited as each time a juggler dropped a ball they removed an item of clothing. They confidently shook their clothless bodies off the stage as the lights got dark, and giggly animal noises blared throughout the crowd.

Acro Yoga Club presented a sexy sea life performance where their underwater-themed bodies climbed on top of each other and gracefully formed pyramids. Once the ladies were high in the air, they removed their shell like tops. Darienne Highsmith, president of the acro yoga club, wasn’t at all intimidated by the nudity in the performance.

“I wasn’t scared to be naked in front of a lot of people, I was nervous to do acro yoga in front of everyone,” Highsmith said. “We put a lot of work into this performance, but it was the most fun show I have ever been in.”

Marching Lumberjacks member and Humboldt State student Jack Lundberg said circus events are a guaranteed good time, and very convenient since they don’t cost very much and are usually on campus.

“The acrobatics that acro yoga club did amazed me. I didn’t know people could even do that with their bodies,” Lundberg said.

The naked bodies never seemed to disappear throughout the show. Community member Brillan Del said he couldn’t have foreseen the show in any other way.

“The show was a fantastic portal that took me into abysmally deep poetic orgy of good times, shit was weird,” Del said.

As members of the circus took their final bow, they invited the audience to the floor for a dance party. The audience joined the crew and continued on the night with excitement and more nakedness.

A man leaving the show yelled out, “That was fucking interesting.”