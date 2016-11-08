Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Trump is our next President Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Sam Armanino with additional reporting by Reyna Wilcoxon|

Donald Trump will be the 45th President of the United States of America. The reality TV show actor, turned politician, appears to have won by electoral vote.

At 11:50 PM Donald Trump took the stage in New York and began his first speech as President elect.

“Thank you,” Trump said. “Thank you very much everyone, sorry to keep you waiting, complicated business, thank you very much.”

“I just received a call from secretary clinton,” Trump said. “she congratulated us on our victory.”

The race to become President of the United States came down to a total of four states. Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

At approximately 9:45 pm Trump took the lead in Pennsylvania, according to CNN, he was ahead of clinton by 0.6 percent.



By 10:00 PM Trump only needed 26 more electoral votes. Clinton needed 55 more votes to reach 270. The New York Times were 95 percent sure, Donald Trump would come out victorious over Clinton.

Humboldt State student, Tony MacCarthy, found himself filling out the bubble next to the name Donald Trump.

“She isn’t fit to be president because she’s dishonest in a way that I personally view as unforgivable and criminal,” MacCarthy said.“I just trust him more than Hillary.”

According to The New York Times election results, republicans swept the election—winning the House of Representatives with 228 republicans to 164 democrats.

All election maps showed an overwhelming majority red as the election was wrapped up by the republicans. By 10:45 PM it looked like Trump was the complete winner. According to The New York Times, Trump needed 6 more electoral votes to become president.

Republicans also won in the senate 51 republicans to 47 democrats according to The New York Times at time of the Lumberjacks publication.

A Humboldt State graduate student, Marisa Formosa, studying environment and community spent the election inside the HSU library. She said that Donald Trump is just one man and she was not in favor of George Bush either, but the world will move on.

She said that she is very disturbed by how the majority of the country has voted and how many people chose Donald Trump to be our next president.

“I am really emotional at the moment,” Formosa said. “But I am just trying to keep a level head about it all.”