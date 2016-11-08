Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Clinton loses presidential race Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Andrew George Butler |

Hillary Clinton appears to have lost the race to become the 45th president of the United States. After over a year of campaigning, eight years as Secretary of State, and eight years as a Senator representing New York, Clinton will not reach the Presidency on her second attempt.

She is set to lose to a man who inherited millions of dollars and created a real estate empire built on fraud and tax evasion. Donald J Trump, the star of the TV show Apprentice, will assume control as Commander in Chief.

Clinton had been the projected winner for weeks leading up to the election. A Trump victory comes as a shock to both sides of the isle. Outlets such as Newsweek and the Associated Press even dubbed Clinton as the winner before a single vote was counted.

The end of this election is also the end of two campaigns that resulted to engaging in verbal trench warfare, with volleys of attacks reminiscent of barrages from a World War I battle.

This election has brought out the worst and the best that America has to offer.

Millions of people were able to unite under the banner of exclusion and fear the republican nominee, Donald Trump, hung for more than 12 months. The rhetoric slung by the republican nominee and fellow republican figureheads served to remind us all that the seeds of hate sewn into the fabric of this country remain fertile.

On the other hand, millions of Americans were able to unite a banner of change once again. The mantra, “When they go low, we go high,” first said by Michelle Obama, became the slogan for the latter portion of Clinton’s campaign.

Much of the Democratic Party, and a sizable portion of the Republican Party, united under the message that America is not failing. Both sides came together and spread the message of prosperity.

The Bernie Sanders campaign, which empowered millions of millennials and college students to vote and become educated about the political process, is just one example of the ways in which this election has brought us together more than it has divided us.

It was not enough. Fear and bigotry have once again trumped love and unity. The message delivered by Trump was simple: America is failing, and I will make it better.

Trump has declared he will build a wall between us and Mexico, deport Muslims and Hispanics, and repeal government health insurance.

The thought of the next four years, the next four months, even the next four days may seem unreal and frightening. President Obama made a two minute speech at 10pm and attempted to lay some objectivity on this historic night. “No matter what happens,” Obama said. “The sun will rise in the morning.”