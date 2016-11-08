Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Election Thoughts Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Samantha Thompsen, HSU alumni

With just hours until the election, I find myself wondering what our country will do when either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump becomes our next commander-in-chief. This year’s election is definitely one to remember, where we have the two most unliked, not to mention controversial, candidates in history.

In church this past Sunday my pastor asked the congregation, “If you could choose anyone to be president who would you choose?” I found it interesting to hear the ideas people came up with, spanning from Channing Tatum and Michelle Obama to Condoleezza Rice, obviously all for different reasons. This made me realize how serious some take the elections and how to others, it’s about who they would rather see the most of. Although this activity was for fun, it was really thought-provoking.

Even though we are a democracy it’s interesting how most of our nation is divided on fundamental issues. I hope no matter the outcome, it brings serious conversation about how we want to be perceived to foreign countries and to our youth. I am a teacher and personally, the fear that Trump’s campaign has been running on has seeped into the K-8 classroom, and has become frightening for certain groups to be recognized as meaningful. A lot of the people I ask say they don’t know, but I think we all want a well-rounded president that actually does benefit this country of opportunity.

I hope everyone took the time to really think about the repercussions of this election and made an informed choice, if not for president, then for the numerous propositions on the ballot. Although you may think these props don’t affect you, policies like improving the roads or legalizing marijuana will affect you. Historically, marginalized people have lost their lives for the right to vote, countless men and women. So I just hope we all have taken pride in our democratic rights and stand up and vote. My mom would always tell me stand for something or you’ll fall for anything. At least stand up for your right as a citizen that so many individuals long to have.