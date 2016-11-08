Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fighting for Freedom makes you a Felon: The Military Invasion of Standing Rock Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Drawing of cell occupied by Philip Santos

By: Phillip Santos

“Don’t fucking move,” they yelled, as if the full weight of three police officers was something I could resist. My face was now a part of the road. I could feel each nubbin of greasy asphalt digging into my cheek as I took what shallow breaths my compressed body would allow. “Relax,” I tell myself. “This is wrong, but now is not the time to fight.” My arms are jerked behind my back. My wrists are clamped together, then fastened to a nerve numbing tightness by a black pair of zip tie restraints. It’s Oct. 27th and by the end of this day, I will be one of 142 protectors who were arrested for standing with Standing Rock.

It was about mid-day. I walked onto Highway 1806 and was stopped in my tracks as I turned my gaze north. A dark wall was approaching with the intent to remove whoever and whatever was in the way. It was a wall of hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states, who have sworn to protect and serve. It was a wall of National Guard soldiers who upon swearing in, promised to defend the Constitution of the United States. It was a wall built by the state of North Dakota to erase the authors of a new future.

In response to this impending assault, protectors moved into spontaneous action. Some began piling up tires and logs across the road to form a barricade, hoping to delay the advancing forces. Others assembled a Sweat Lodge, in which to take spiritual refuge. A teepee was erected in the middle of the road. Most of us protectors simply waited, joining in prayer or song, finding strength in one another as the mass of law enforcement and military personnel approached. There was no “plan” except to follow your heart, be peaceful and pray.

Law enforcement and National Guard personnel came closer, revealing a troubling excess of combat gear. Their bodies were protected by kevlar vests, their heads hugged by helmets with face shields, their hands gloved, some of which had hardened plastic knuckles. They were armed with metal and wooden batons, tactical assault rifles loaded with live ammunition, 40 mm grenade launchers fitted with tear gas canisters and 12-gauge shotguns loaded with “less lethal” ammunition. Strapped to their sides were holsters homing various hand guns, loaded with live ammunition, paired on the other side by tasers. They were accompanied by an armored police vehicle, two MRAP’s (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected), multiple Humvees which hosted sound cannons or expert snipers, multiple all-terrain vehicles, two helicopters and an airplane.

As this force moved toward us, I locked arms with my partner Nicola and with other protectors. We formed a wall of our own shielding the prayer circle of elders behind us. In front of us, the advancing forces moved closer and closer…then chaos ignited.

“BANG BANG BANG!” Several protectors were fired upon with “less lethal” ammunition (which has been lethal in numerous cases, particularly when used in close quarters). I heard a scream that I’ll never forget. It was like she had just seen a murder. Her voice was crackling in desperation, as if it was threatening to break, leaving her mute forever. Then came the clouds of pepper spray, the hollow cough of tear gas launchers followed by the discombobulating blasts of concussion grenades. At this point most of the protectors ran back, but our wall was as a wall should be: immobile.

We became the front line. There we were, protectors standing for Standing Rock, inches from the jaws of the state. I looked over at my partner, trying to memorize the details of her in that moment, wondering when I would see her next. We were engulfed by law enforcement, detained, then separated.

My personal effects were taken, my sleeve was rolled up, and with a black sharpie they wrote, “162.” I was now a number. I was placed at the top of the ditch by the road with other captured protectors. We were held there for several hours, over which the number of detained protectors continued to grow. One protector was ripped out of the sweat lodge in his boxers, and denied clothing for quite some time. Another protector was unloaded from an ATV and seated next to me. He was silent at first, then with a bit of small talk revealed law enforcement had shot him and his horse with rubber bullets and bean bags. His horse was injured so badly that it was put down.

As the sun began to set, we were loaded onto a van and transported north to the Mandan County Jail. There we were held in chain link dog kennels, located in the garage of the Mandan County Jail. They measured about 12-feet by 15-feet, with approximately 20 or more people in each one. We were stripped of our shoes and all clothes, except for a single base layer. It was a cold night in North Dakota, and it was cold in that garage. With no shoes on and barely a base layer to warm us, the concrete floor was quick to sap the heat from our bodies. Blankets were requested, but never came. Some of us curled our knees to our chests and stretched our shirts over our legs in an attempt to fend off the cold. Two of us didn’t have shirts or socks. This condition was maintained for more than five hours.

We were then loaded onto a school bus, and transported 200 miles east to Fargo, North Dakota. There was no heat on this drafty bus ride, which meant another three hours of North Dakota cold. Bleary-eyed and sleep deprived, we unloaded into the Cass County Jail. During “check in,” an officer asked me what my race was, which I declined to answer. I told him race was a social construction, to which he replied, “how about American?” “That’s a nationality,” I said, thinking that a bit of social science might go a long way for our servants of society. Furthering the illustration of police who are disassociated from their communities, I had one officer ask me what we were “protesting.” And she was from North Dakota.

We were finally assigned to our cells the next day, just before noon, nearly one whole day after our initial detainment. The level of incompetency I witnessed surpasses anything I have ever seen. The state of North Dakota was not ready to deal with the results of jailing 142 people in a single day. The level of preparation ended at the dog kennels they had set up in the garage of the Mandan County Jail. Loved ones on the outside met inexcusable difficulties when trying to find out who was imprisoned and where they were kept. Administrative tasks were botched, as personal items were stratified and consequently lost. Protectors were sent to overcrowded jails all over the state. We had prisoners sleeping on the floor of the cells where I was kept. I heard multiple officers say, “Fuck it,” and “Sorry, it’s a cluster,” so many times that I was starting to wonder if I would get lost in the system.

The fellow protectors I met in jail will be friends that I’ll never forget. I shared a cell with a rising leader among the camp, who had moved from Los Angeles to answer the call for water protectors. His head, torso and arms were covered in tattoos of pinup girls and graffiti. He was what Hollywood would cast as a “gangster.” But this had virtually no effect on me. I grew up in a poor neighborhood in Philadelphia and watched my relatives fall one-by-one to the traps of planned poverty and organized crime. Regardless of what we look like, most of us want connection, family, a sense of purpose, a chance to prove ourselves and a life to be proud of. For him, these are things he found at Standing Rock. It was clear that he had a hard life growing up, finding himself in and out of jail. But this time, he was in jail for doing something right.

I met a gentleman with an air of subtle genius, who had been living off the grid for 27 years. I met a spirit rider who had a heart of iron and a mind of steel. I met a descendant of Crazy Horse. I met a man who had denounced all of his wealth and devoted his life to social justice. There were about 30 of us at Cass County Jail, and each protector that shared that prison space with me is a phenomenal story waiting to be told.

We received our charges the next day, Saturday, around noon. We all packed into a room with a flat-screen at the front. On it, a judge looked back at us. Our attorney was offscreen but was of little help. As we couldn’t have a private discussion, we were all charged with the same three counts and received the same bail amount. We were charged with conspiracy to endanger by fire (a felony), inciting a riot (misdemeanor) and maintaining a public nuisance (misdemeanor), with bail set at $1,500.

After our “arraignment,” we all speculated what our fate was. A few more days in jail? Will someone bail us out? What happens if we can’t make bail? How do we get back to Standing Rock, which was 240 miles away?

Things brightened up as the day progressed. We were notified that someone had posted bail for all of us. The Standing Rock legal fund came through. The release process was slow, as bail had to be paid in cash and deposited into a machine, one bill at a time. This took hours as the total amount was around $45,000 (which is 2,250 $20 bills). Anticipations mounted as the day wore on. Each one of us protectors wondering how many horrendous bites of jail food we had left before we would taste freedom again.

I was released nearly 12 hours later, around 1 a.m. on Sunday morning. Changing out of my orange jail suit, I donned my clothes, savoring the nasal singe from the aroma of stale campfire and pepper spray emanating from them. As I recovered my personal effects, I realized my keys, compass, carabiner and camera were missing. This was commonplace, as many of us left without the full extent of our personal belongings.

As I was escorted through a maze of doors, the air grew fresher and fresher, until finally, I burst into the lobby. Deafening cheers broke out, hoots, hollers and applause showered over us as we eased into the lobby, which was full of free protectors.

I almost lost it. I tilted my head back and shouted, “Mni wiconi!” They roared in return, “Mni Wiconi!” “Water is life!” we shouted, “Water is life!” we returned. The reception we received was akin to a hero’s homecoming. There was hot pizza waiting, cold soda bubbling, fresh cigarettes sat on the tables and snacks littered the lobby furniture. We hugged anyone in sight, there were no strangers in that lobby. We were all family.

After we were all released, we loaded onto another school bus for the ride back to Standing Rock and arrived just after sunrise. We unloaded by the Sacred Fire at the Oceti Sakowin camp as a voice over the public address system welcomed us home.

“Our warriors have returned home,” he said. “Come and welcome them.”

We made our way forward, hugging other protectors as they thanked us for our dedication. We gathered around the Sacred Fire as a prayer was said for us, while our bodies were enveloped by the ceremonial smoke of burning cedar and sage. We were home.

I found my partner hours later. She had been released from jail the day before. We both had nothing but the clothes on our backs. Our car was impounded, our tent had been destroyed by law enforcement and we had no food. The camp provided everything we needed: food, shelter, family and healing. We celebrated our four-year anniversary the next day and journeyed home the following Wednesday.

I am still traumatized by the events I lived during this episode. Everytime I hear a helicopter or airplane, I’m transported back to that chaotic day. Whenever I hear loud beeping, I wince as if a sound cannon is pointed at me. My mind rearranges images to reveal weapons and police where there are none. Large crowds now elicit anxiety. I can’t think about anything but Standing Rock. There is some healing to be had, but I would do it all over again. Because my experience pales in comparison to those who live under oppressive conditions for the duration of their lifetimes. I challenged the wrongdoings of a company, of a state of our government, as we all should. Recognize that what I did wasn’t brave, it was standard.