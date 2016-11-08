Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The legacy of Obama Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Keaundrey Clark

The end of today will decide the fate of the Presidency of the United States for the next four to eight years. It also unofficially ends the Presidency of Barack Obama, maybe the most polarizing and criticized Commander in Chief to ever grace the oval office.

Elected with waves of optimism and promises of change, Obama won’t go down as the greatest president ever. Yet he’ll go down as one of the most influential and inspiring.

Obama wasn’t seen by all this way. From drone strikes to ObamaCare, to some he had his fair share of controversies.

He was an average president for what it’s worth. When it came to economic policies Obama never created an economic program that could accomplish any growth. His relationship with Congress will be remembered most–it was nonexistent. The great ones when it’s all said and done have the ability to get what they want from Congress. The American people when it came down to it kicked 63 Democrats out of the House, and six out of the Senate. That affected what he was able to do. Even with all this, his impact will always be felt.

Obama inspired many generations of African Americans that no dream is too small. As an African American, I never thought it was possible someone with the same skin tone as me would be the leader of this country. Not after the last 300+ years of hell blacks of have been through. I would have never guessed there would be a man strong enough to bare the weight of an entire race on his shoulders like that since Dr. Martin Luther King.

Yes I am comparing Obama to Dr.King, Obama for all he has done is now sort of a Civil Rights hero. No he wasn’t just the president for African Americans, but he was hope. Hope maybe we could get past our skin color. That may be a naive thought to think. Yet that was what he meant to a lot of people who looked like me, look back at clips after the 2008 election. We may never see something that beautiful and profound ever again.

My grandmother always told me she thought she would never live long enough to see a black person become president. When he was elected, she called me crying. Centuries of oppression led to this moment.

The legacy of Barack Obama rests on one thing. He survived. Survived the pressure that comes with being the president and he survived the criticism. I don’t know if there will ever be another black president in this country, but for Obama to be the first one he certainly gives us hope for the future.