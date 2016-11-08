Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Crazy Election Cycle Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Troy Williams

By the time the print dries on this piece, our national circus will have come to an end. I am referring to the 2016 presidential election that some have called the worst example of American politics ever. Ever? That’s perhaps a bit extreme. Hyperbole and politics tend to shack up with each other all too frequently. I will say, I have personally found this election cycle amusing on days when my disposition was jovial, and just a degree short of horrifying on those days when my mood had dipped.

Watching these two candidates debate, and subsequently their ads, each attacking the other, made me reflect on my American government class in junior high school. The teacher’s name has been washed away by the passage of time but his lesson remains, although now, I couldn’t adequately describe it as a lesson. A teacher wishfully thinking is a more suitable explanation of what I witnessed in U.S. government. Our class was told the highest seat of power in the United States was the presidency, and only those men and women possessing certain honorable qualities could ascend to this position.

Watching this political cycle boil down to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump made me think about that teacher. I imagined him somewhere shaking his head and screaming, “WTF!” Are these two candidates really the best America has to offer itself and by extension, the world?

Clinton was the first-mate as her husband, then President Bill Clinton, steered our nation into a sea of mass incarceration. While Trump used his money to take out a front page ad, advocating for a return of the death penalty in New York for five black teenagers. Their innocence was proven only after they had all spent years in prison, convicted of a brutal rape in which they never committed. Trump wanted them dead so bad, he was willing to put up his own money to persuade the citizens of the Empire State to let these young men be killed.

In the very least, there seemed to be apathy in Clinton as Bill’s administration implemented policies that would send tens of thousands of young people of color into a growing penal system. While Trump swelled up on vindictiveness, wanted five kids to fry. Neither candidate seem to have what that old teacher of mine would call honorable qualities.

I’m anxious to know how it will all play out. I overheard a conversation at the Eureka Co-op, one guy asked the other, “What do you do when it’s either a weasel or a skunk?” The comment made me laugh and there was no indication of who was the rodent and who was the stinker. But was it an accurate assessment of how folks are feeling?

When all the votes are in and tallied, we will know which direction the majority of votes have chosen to go. A career politician with flaws, or a wealthy misogynist that basks in the divisiveness his rhetoric creates?