The Worst Election Ever

By: Dash Cuevas

Eight years ago, Barack Obama was running for president of the United States. Even as a freshman in high school, I remember the awesome feeling of living a historic moment in American history. The first black president. I remember thinking, “Wow, look how far we’ve come.” After being one of the last industrialized countries to abolish slavery, after decades of segregation and racial violence, we could finally elect a black man president. Barack Obama ran his campaign based around a single word: hope. And Americans were hopeful.

Americans were hopeful conflict in the Middle East might subside and that the economy might recover after a crash rivaled only by the Great Depression. They were hopeful the middle class might prosper again and that prisons might no longer overflow with disproportionate numbers of black and Hispanic men. We were hopeful our educational institutions might become better and more accessible to those with very little, that some of our most treasured parks and wilderness areas might be better protected from encroachment by private interests and that we might create meaningful legislation to combat climate change.

Lately, I’ve tried avoiding discussions about politics because they often fill me with anxiety and frustration. However, on the eve of possibly the biggest election in American and by extension world history, I can’t help but want to confront how fucked things are. How did we depart from a point of so much hope only to arrive eight years later at a place of so much hate?

These are incredibly complex issues and I won’t even pretend to understand them, but the least I can do is try. If you’ve stopped reading by this point I don’t blame you, it’s insane how politicized the internet has become and what it has done to the way we interact (for better or for worse), but I digress.

At times it is strange being an American living in a foreign country. To others, you’re held in both great reverence and great criticism. Sometimes it’s like there’s a stigma attached to being American, while at other times I could not be any prouder of where I am from. Unfortunately at this point in our history, it is very difficult for me to be proud. The truth is that the United States was founded as a country where there were very few opportunities for anyone who wasn’t white, protestant, land-owning, or male. Many groups of people fought and won the right to equal opportunity, thus creating this “American Dream.” Where anyone, regardless of background, can prosper in America if they try hard enough. However some people, like this orange-faced fuck (Donald Trump) don’t agree..

Some people find it much easier to understand these complex issues through scapegoating entire minorities, or anyone they consider “other.” Hell, I almost don’t blame them. It sure is easier to blame the complicated problems of an entire country on “Arabs” or “Mexicans.” Then again, that’s beginning to sound familiar… but Trump isn’t a racist. That’s a term that is thrown around so much these days, it has unfortunately lost much of its real meaning. Trump is an anti-intellectual, narcissist and above all else, a con artist. He’s conned the American people into believing he will represent them; nothing new in the world of politics. What’s dangerous about Trump is he’s given a platform for the real racists, xenophobes and other bigots. They’re no longer afraid of hiding in the shadows. If we are ever going solve the problems America faces, then there is no place for them in our society.

The alternative is Hillary Clinton. Hillary is quite far from perfect, but in the words of Robert Reich, “She’s the most qualified candidate for president of the political system we now have.”

Many people in America feel that voting in the two-party system is often like voting for the lesser of two evils, and as such decide to abstain completely. However this election was like deciding between eating stale potato chips or shards of glass. The first isn’t gonna taste all too good, but you’ll probably be fine in the end. While the second could cause some pretty serious damage and maybe kill you depending on how it all goes down.