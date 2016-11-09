Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: When voting with your conscience isn’t enough Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Nathan Owain

with additional reporting by Race Blackwell |

Marlon Sherman said he couldn’t vote with just his conscience for this presidential election.The Humboldt State University Native American studies professor and department chairman needs his vote to count. Most importantly, he needs his vote to count against Donald Trump. That is something that none of the third party candidates can offer. A vote for a third party candidate is one less against Trump. Sherman voted for Hillary Clinton because, in his opinion, she is the only candidate that could defeat Trump for the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t think Clinton will be as good with tribal relations as President Obama has been, but Trump is obviously against the tribes,” Sherman said.

Trump has a history of voicing and publishing public slander against Native American people, and their interests relating to casino and property matters dating back to the 1980s.

The Sioux Nation’s Keystone Pipeline protest in North Dakota is proof that current relations between the U.S. government and Native American interests are not good. The ongoing predicament has translated to tribal nations and citizens across the country, evident by the amount of people who have voiced support for the protest. The only presidential candidate that participated in the protest is Jill Stein.

Perla Sepulveda is a freshman student at HSU majoring in social work studies. She said Stein might have a chance in the election if more people were aware of who the third party candidates actually are.

“The way it is set up right now, a lot of people don’t know who they are and what they represent,” Sepulveda said, “so they’re taking away votes that could be going to one of the major political parties.”

So, even despite good qualities, a vote for a candidate like Stein seems to be a waste. She is a woman running for president, a progressive quality that many Americans would love to see. She doesn’t seem to be a part of crony capitalism, something Clinton can’t get away from. She represents the Green Party, another progressive quality that needs representation in our time. She even got major media attention while protesting and getting arrested at the Keystone Pipeline at Standing Rock in North Dakota. On Stein’s web page is a solid list of concerns and promises relating specifically to Native American relations. None of the major candidates were as clear as Stein on this subject. And still, someone like Sherman couldn’t let himself vote for a third party candidate.

Chelsey Davis is a junior at HSU studying child development. She believes that she wasn’t equally informed about all of the candidates and their campaign platforms.

“If their voice isn’t being heard in the election, then what’s the point of all the work that they’re doing?” Davis said.

Davis explained that she is aware of the two major candidates and their policies and decided to cast her vote for Clinton. She didn’t explain why, but maybe it’s because she understands that any other vote would end up as a vote for Trump.