Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fortunate Youth on touring and Prop 64 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

by Megan McDaniel |

Fortunate Youth reggae band had the crowd feeling fortunate on the “Harvest Tour” with Slightly Stoopid. The band made a quick stop at the Mateel Community Center in Redway, California, where The Lumberjack caught up with Fortunate Youth for a question and answer before the show. The interview included Fortunate Youth’s lead singer, Dan Kelly, and drummer, Jordan Rosenthal.

Lumberjack: How is the tour going so far?

Fortunate Youth: It’s been amazing and a wonderful time! We are lucky since they planned the tour around harvest season. The spots we are going to are pretty green-friendly. Pass the herb is what we are trying to say here. Let it pass on the bill here too. Uh harvest season, it’s been a good tour.

LJ: What does it feel like opening for Slightly Stoopid?

FY: They are great guys! This tour is like summer camp. Everyone’s just having a good time with a bunch of your bros, talking about their lives and their kids and yours. Just easier going than your younger tours with a bunch of young guys who drink a bunch of Jameson and get crazy with the beer bong. This tour is a way different story. This one is awesome and stonier. It’s the stoney tour.

LJ: As you mention “stoney tour,” what is Humboldt’s reputation around California?

FY: Around the country, it’s the spot for the best weed. Word on the street is that everyone wants to go to Humboldt because they think it’s just field after field, and the vibes are right. Humboldt is a culture; they see things that are beautiful. It has the most beautiful highways, and on the way here, I opened the windows and let the Humboldt in. We are glad to be here. This is one of the coolest spots in California to play because of the Humboldt culture.

LJ: What are your views on Prop 64, the legalization of recreational marijuana?

FY: We try not to get too political, but this question isn’t so bad. I could understand them passing it. But I also see California not wanting another Joe Camel, where we would have a nice little cartoon selling a bunch of product that we are trying to educate people about more than sell it. It comes with a lot of good and a lot of bad, but I am all about it. If there is something wrong with something, let’s go fix it. Things get changed all the time. We deal with copyright laws that get placed and change and work out. Just have to let it go first.

LJ: What message do you want to spread tonight, and any expectations?

FY: Peace, love and unity is the message we want to spread. Our expectations are that everyone is a lover of music, art and culture. This place is gonna get rowdy. The vibes are just right. It’s gonna be a cosmic night in Humboldt County.