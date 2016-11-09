Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Humboldt State students taking the protest to the streets Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Sue Vuna |

The flyer boldly stated, “Make Racists Afraid Again.” It caught the attention of two students. They stopped in their tracks, snatched their phones out of their pockets and snapped a picture.

The flyer taped to the glass display case in the Humboldt State library informed students of a walk out on Nov. 8, the day of the presidential election, at 2 p.m. on the University Center Quad.

Those organizing and participating in the walkout hope to send out a clear message that the hateful, racist and misogynistic antics Donald Trump perpetuated during his presidential campaign are not okay.

Humboldt State student activist and event organizer Hannah Zivolich, along with HSU students Drew Andrew and Jack Davis, spent the evening before the 58th presidential election preparing for the walkout.

They handed out and posted up flyers to let students, faculty and administration know the purpose of the walkout and the message it strives to uphold.

“No matter the outcome of the election, this is to show that we don’t consent to what Trump and his supporters have been saying,” Zivolich said. “I’m doing this because my friends and people in our communities feel unsafe because of someone that could potentially become president. That’s what it comes down to for me.”

The debate over who will run the nation for the next four years concluded on Tuesday night. By no means does that rid our country of the ideals on people of color and women Trump and his supporters held steadfast to throughout his presidential campaign.

“This is something that is ongoing. Even if [Trump] doesn’t win, it doesn’t just erase all the racism that’s been built up,” Andrew said. “We should be able to stand together and acknowledge that this is racism and bring that to the forefront.”

Most voters have narrowed down their presidential pick by Election Day. The walkout, happening on the same day as the election, sent the message that it’s less about telling students who to vote for, and more about finding a way to forge through after the bright lights of the presidential campaigns go off and the voting polls come to a close.

“The number one thing is, we have each other’s backs and nothing, not even the most ridiculous election of our time, can change that,” Zivolich said. “There’s a lot of normalized shit on this campus and we’re here for eachother.”

Zivolich and the event organizers also used social media to bring attention to the walkout. Their Facebook page urged participants to protest peacefully and not spread messages of hate.

“Racism exists; but the opposition to it does too,” Zivolich said.

Zivolich, Andrew and Davis are no strangers to initiating student led dialogue, organization and on the ground movement. The walkout follows a series of workshops the trio facilitated during the Campus Dialogue on Race about white fragility.

“It doesn’t always have to be people of color’s responsibility to do these things. We have a role as white students on this campus too,” Zivolich said.

Although there is a particular focus is on Trump’s race-related propaganda, the walkout will also call into question other things.

A description of the event on their Facebook page reads, “Whatever we choose to march for; racism, sexism, misrepresentation of the people and the entire political process, we stand together and march in solidarity.”

There is significance in the solidarity and conversation that will continue on long after the walkout is over.

“We have to unlearn some things and relearn different things,” Zivolich said. “Coming together for things like this is us recreating this learning process because we’re writing it right now.”

Trump quotes

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. … They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

-Donald Trump (Campaign launch speech, New York, June 16, 2015)

“When these people walk in the room they don’t say ‘Oh, hello! How’s the weather? It’s so beautiful outside. Isn’t it lovely?’…They say, ‘We want deal!’”

-Donald Trump (Discussing negotiations with Japan and China, Iowa rally, Aug. 2105)

“Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.”

-Donald Trump (South Carolina rally, Dec. 7, 2015)

“I don’t have a racist bone in my body.”

-Donald Trump (Entertainment Tonight, July 1, 2015)

“Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

-Donald Trump (Talking about how stars can to do whatever they want to pursue women. Video recording published by the Washington Post from the set of Days of our Lives, 2005)

“I cherish women. I want to help women. I’m going to be able to do things for women that no other candidate would be able to do.”

-Donald Trump (CNN, Aug. 9, 2015)