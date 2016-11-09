President Rossbacher emails campus community

Sam Armanino |
Today at 4:35 pm Humboldt State University President Lisa Rossbacher emailed the campus community in regards to the 2016 presidential election. Rossbacher, along with Alex Enyedi HSU Provost, addressed students and the community directly in the quad today a little after 1:00 pm.
Rossbacher thanked the student population repeatedly for taking their frustrations, grief and opinions about the election to the quad. Alex Enyedi who addressed the student population right after Rossbacher, strongly urged students to go talk to him and to go to his office.
Enyedi said that he is the bridge for students at the university and urges student to voice their opinions and frustration.
“I came to the Humboldt State University to make a difference,” Enyedi said, as he addressed the large crowd gathered in the UC Quad.
|November 9, 2016
|Post-election discussions and activities
|Dear University community:
As a nation, we have just experienced a presidential campaign that was very different from others before it. The rhetoric was sharper and more divisive, particularly around issues of race, gender, identity, and immigration status. The personal attacks went far beyond what is acceptable. People across the country were deeply invested, and this was reflected in the resulting votes. The outcome has generated a strong emotional response.
As I have spoken with students, faculty, and staff on campus today, I have felt the frustration, grief, and anger that many of you are experiencing. The strength of these reactions is greater than I can recall following any previous election. At the same time, I am heartened to see American democracy in action, including this morning’s moving concession remarks and the many voices on the Quad at noon today.
The University will be reaching out to support students in a number of ways, with a primary focus on ensuring that you feel safe.
As you work to understand your own response to the election and to support your colleagues and friends, please remember that the University has many resources available to support you. They include:
Counseling & Psychological Services – (707) 826-3236
Dean of Students Office – (707) 826-3504
University Police Department – (707) 826-5555
Cultural Centers for Academic Excellence- (707) 826-4589
The University offers the RAVE Guardian Safety Mobile App for all members of our University community. You can learn more about it and download it here, and use your campus email to register.
Employee Assistance Program (for faculty and staff)- (707) 443-7358
We will all need some time to process everything that has happened during this election. At today’s noon gathering on the Quad, students spoke of their own fears and concerns, the need to be engaged, the importance of supporting each other, and the commitment to using their education as a tool for change. As a community, we can build on our shared values, including respect, diversity, the dignity of all people, free inquiry and intellectual growth, and social justice.
Lisa A. Rossbacher, Ph.D.
Read about the protest