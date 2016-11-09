Don't Miss
Would you like to advertise on The Lumberjack's website? Contact us at (707) 826-3259 or email us at LJNPads@humboldt.edu.
Home / News / President Rossbacher emails campus community

President Rossbacher emails campus community

in News 2 hours ago 0 89 Views

Sam Armanino |

Today at 4:35 pm Humboldt State University President Lisa Rossbacher emailed the campus community in regards to the 2016 presidential election. Rossbacher, along with Alex Enyedi HSU Provost, addressed students and the community directly in the quad today a little after 1:00 pm.

Rossbacher thanked the student population repeatedly for taking their frustrations, grief and opinions about the election to the quad. Alex Enyedi who addressed the student population right after Rossbacher, strongly urged students to go talk to him and to go to his office.

Enyedi said that he is the bridge for students at the university and urges student to voice their opinions and frustration.

“I came to the Humboldt State University to make a difference,” Enyedi said, as he addressed the large crowd gathered in the UC Quad.

 

HSU President Lisa Rossbacher speaks at a protest in the UC Quad on November 9. | Jared Funk

HSU President Lisa Rossbacher speaks at a protest in the UC Quad on November 9. | Jared Funk

unnamed

November 9, 2016
Post-election discussions and activities
Dear University community:

As a nation, we have just experienced a presidential campaign that was very different from others before it. The rhetoric was sharper and more divisive, particularly around issues of race, gender, identity, and immigration status. The personal attacks went far beyond what is acceptable. People across the country were deeply invested, and this was reflected in the resulting votes. The outcome has generated a strong emotional response.

As I have spoken with students, faculty, and staff on campus today, I have felt the frustration, grief, and anger that many of you are experiencing. The strength of these reactions is greater than I can recall following any previous election. At the same time, I am heartened to see American democracy in action, including this morning’s moving concession remarks and the many voices on the Quad at noon today.

The University will be reaching out to support students in a number of ways, with a primary focus on ensuring that you feel safe.

As you work to understand your own response to the election and to support your colleagues and friends, please remember that the University has many resources available to support you. They include:

Counseling & Psychological Services – (707) 826-3236
Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) offers same-day intake appointments, on-call crisis availability, in-person counseling, and 24/7 phone support for after-hours assistance.

Dean of Students Office – (707) 826-3504

University Police Department – (707) 826-5555
Emergencies – 911

Cultural Centers for Academic Excellence- (707) 826-4589
African American Center – (707) 826-4588
Latinx Center – (707) 826-4590
Native American Center (ITEPP) – (707) 826-3672
MultiCultural Center – 707) 826-3364

The University offers the RAVE Guardian Safety Mobile App for all members of our University community. You can learn more about it and download it here, and use your campus email to register.

Employee Assistance Program (for faculty and staff)- (707) 443-7358

We will all need some time to process everything that has happened during this election. At today’s noon gathering on the Quad, students spoke of their own fears and concerns, the need to be engaged, the importance of supporting each other, and the commitment to using their education as a tool for change. As a community, we can build on our shared values, including respect, diversity, the dignity of all people, free inquiry and intellectual growth, and social justice.
With very best wishes,

Lisa A. Rossbacher, Ph.D.
President

 

Read about the protest

Students take to the quad in protest of the 2016 election

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


© Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs