President Rossbacher emails campus community

Dear University community: As a nation, we have just experienced a presidential campaign that was very different from others before it. The rhetoric was sharper and more divisive, particularly around issues of race, gender, identity, and immigration status. The personal attacks went far beyond what is acceptable. People across the country were deeply invested, and this was reflected in the resulting votes. The outcome has generated a strong emotional response. As I have spoken with students, faculty, and staff on campus today, I have felt the frustration, grief, and anger that many of you are experiencing. The strength of these reactions is greater than I can recall following any previous election. At the same time, I am heartened to see American democracy in action, including this morning’s moving concession remarks and the many voices on the Quad at noon today. The University will be reaching out to support students in a number of ways, with a primary focus on ensuring that you feel safe. As you work to understand your own response to the election and to support your colleagues and friends, please remember that the University has many resources available to support you. They include: Counseling & Psychological Services – (707) 826-3236

Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS) offers same-day intake appointments, on-call crisis availability, in-person counseling, and 24/7 phone support for after-hours assistance. Dean of Students Office – (707) 826-3504 University Police Department – (707) 826-5555

Emergencies – 911 Cultural Centers for Academic Excellence- (707) 826-4589

African American Center – (707) 826-4588

Latinx Center – (707) 826-4590

Native American Center (ITEPP) – (707) 826-3672

MultiCultural Center – 707) 826-3364 The University offers the RAVE Guardian Safety Mobile App for all members of our University community. You can learn more about it and download it here, and use your campus email to register. Employee Assistance Program (for faculty and staff)- (707) 443-7358 We will all need some time to process everything that has happened during this election. At today’s noon gathering on the Quad, students spoke of their own fears and concerns, the need to be engaged, the importance of supporting each other, and the commitment to using their education as a tool for change. As a community, we can build on our shared values, including respect, diversity, the dignity of all people, free inquiry and intellectual growth, and social justice.

With very best wishes, Lisa A. Rossbacher, Ph.D.

President