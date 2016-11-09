Regardless of the results, take a look at the candidates platforms on climate change

Compiled by Claire Roth |

Hillary Clinton – Democratic Party

Hillary Clinton’s take on climate change is that not only is it happening, but also that its implications are dangerous and call for immediate action. Clinton proposes this action take shape through renewable energy implementation, reducing the amount of energy wasted in infrastructures, such as businesses and schools, and producing cleaner fuels and more efficient vehicles.

Source: hillaryclinton.com

Donald Trump – Republican Party

Donald Trump takes a stringent stance against the existence of climate change, calling it a hoax on several occasions. Trump intends to halt all federal spending on the matter of climate change, in order to save money and redirect the funds toward the upkeep of American infrastructure, national security and maintaining clean water and air.

Source: PolitiFact, The Huffington Post

Gary Johnson – Libertarian Party

Gary Johnson believes climate change is most likely happening and is most likely caused by human activity, but that spending money to combat the issue is not needed. Johnson states that systems such as cap-and-trade should not be focused on at this time and that coal-fired power plants should continue to be constructed and utilized.

Source: Mother Jones

Jill Stein – Green Party

Jill Stein advocates for immediate action on the issue of climate change, due to her belief that it is one of the most pressing issues of modernity. Her opinion is that the economy and the environment are interconnected and therefore, climate change cannot be set aside in order to continue business as usual. Stein aims to address climate change through enabling the Environmental Protection Agency and separating it from corporate and politicized interests, redistributing funds toward eco-friendly technology and energy sources and advocating for sustainable food and waste reduction systems.

Source: The Huffington Post, OnTheIssues

Evan McMullin – Independent candidate

Evan McMullin accepts the scientific consensus that climate change is both occurring and that it has been caused by human activity. McMullin states that addressing the issue of climate change should be done through relying on the development of innovative, green technologies that will work to reduce carbon emissions, and that this can be done without halting economic activities due to emission regulation.

Source: The Guardian, WBUR

