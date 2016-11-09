Students take to the quad in protest of the 2016 election

Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Students take to the quad in protest of the 2016 election Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Sam Armanino with additional reporting by Jared Funk |

Shouts, chants and cheers echoed throughout the campus of Humboldt State University today at about noon. A crowd of students, joined by faculty and community members, voiced their opinion on the 2016 US election.

Students took to the UC Quad to voice frustration, anger and disbelief of the results that show Donald Trump is the new President of the United States. Emotions spread throughout the crowd as a clipboard was passed from student to student, signing their name to speak in front of HSU.

One student protester named Mireille Roman stood in front of the large crowd and voiced her opinion.

“If we don’t speak up, this world will not change,” Roman Said.

A large majority of the crowed chanted “fuck Donald Trump” a handful of times. The crowd gave out a loud cheer as HSU student Malcolm Chanaiwa walked up and took the mic. Chanaiwa urged all the people in the crowd to look at the person next to them and tell them to keep fighting.

Then Chanaiwa said “Turn to the person next to you and say Fuck Donald Trump.” The crowd erupted into laughter and began chanting “fuck Donald Trump.”

One Donald Trump supporter and HSU student named Thomas Barragan took the mic and began to voice his own opinion about the election and the students reactions. Another student reached out and tried to grab the mic from the student.

“I felt a lot of hate and ironically as a Trump supporter I didn’t like it,” Barragan said. “I wanted to try my best to shut it down.”

Humboldt State University administration also attended the protest and President Lisa Rossbacher stood in front of the UC Quad and voiced her own opinion.

She began by saying thank you to all of the students for being there and voicing their frustrations. She expressed her shock and disbelief of the election results.

“It starts today,”Rossbacher said. “All of you can be part of the change.”

She also addressed the protest against tuition hikes and urged students to take action and voice their opinions for the legislature and get the funding the CSU’s need. Alex Enyedi, Humboldt State Provost, also gave his two cents.

Enyedi urged all the students in the quad to come to his office and voice their opinions.

“First of all, I would like to say I am scared,” Enyedi said. “I am nervous, this sucks.”