Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The California Senate results from Yesterday Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Sam Armanino |

Kamala Harris, a democratic candidate running for senate, won the open seat for California. More than 7,000 Humboldt County voters voted for Harris. She won with 68 percent of the vote in Humboldt County.

The seat was going to either one of two democratic candidates, Loretta Sanchez or Kamala Harris, who were both running to become a California senator.

The two women fought for the senate seat held by Barbara Boxer, who held the seat before retiring this year. This is the first time Californians will be voting for the seat since 1992.

The two candidates have almost identical platforms.

Immigration – Both candidates strongly agree on an immigration reform bill to allow a path to citizenship for undocumented people.

Trans Pacific-partnership – Both candidates strongly oppose the Trans Pacific-partnership, which is a 12-country trading partnership backed by President Obama.

Gun policies – They both believe the federal gun policy should be much more restrictive.

Climate Change – Sanchez and Harris both strongly support government action to combat climate change.

The candidates are similar in a lot of very important issues facing the country today. The candidates do not necessarily disagree on any political issues, they just don’t fully agree with each other on how to take care of issues.