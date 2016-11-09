Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The Humboldt County measures Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Wilson Hartsock

Measure S seeks to tax legal marijuana grow areas $1 to $3 per square foot of cultivation area to fund more essential public services. The amount of the tax is based on the type of commercial operation.

These services include mental health assistance for children and families, and keeping Humboldt’s forests clean from environmentally damaging illegal grow operations.

The measure would bring in $7.3 million yearly. This money cannot be touched by the state of California, leaving Humboldt County in control of spending.

The money will also help to maintain rural ambulance services and medical first responder communication services.

The goal of Measure S is themed around public safety and quality of life for not just its people, but also for the local environment.

The indoor areas that some growers use to start the planting process will not be taxed and are not considered cultivation areas.

Cultivation areas will be considered the space that the flowering plant is cultivated.

Sarah Grover is a junior majoring in international studies and isn’t sure about the effects of the proposition, but sees the potential.

“It’s contributing to the greater good of the community, ” Grover said. “ But it is one of those things where there’s no way to know until after it passes.”

Measure V plans to only allow rent increases for mobile home owners to once a year and that increase cannot exceed the consumer price index.

This measure only applies to mobile home parks in unincorporated parts of Humboldt County.

If Measure V passes, mobile home lots exceeding more than 10 spaces would have to adopt the ordinance.

Should Measure V fail, these mobile park owners could continue raising rent for its tenants.

The goal of Measure V is to make sure unincorporated areas of Humboldt County can be good sources for affordable housing.

The ordinance would also place a $5 monthly fee on mobile park residents for administrative costs.

Should services offered by the park owners be reduced, renters will be able to apply for a rent reduction as well.

Measure V was placed on the ballot after a petition was signed by voters, and then approved by the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors to be put on the ballot.

Kathryn Guzman is a senior political science major who says housing in Humboldt can be difficult enough to find.

“I think it’s fair,” Guzman said. “It seems to be really giving people who live in mobile parks, the same rights as people renting an apartment or house.”

Arcata City Measure

Measure F is a proposed tax of three percent on general utility users in the city of Arcata.

This tax has been in effect since 1993 and has brought in $900,000 in general funds for the city for the 2015 to 2016 fiscal year.

These utilities include the basic monthly utilities such as telephone, television provider costs, electrical, gas, water and wastewater collection.

The tax caps out at $1,500 per service user, but could be changed depending on the consumer price index.

Locals who receive low income rate assistance or have universal lifeline service are exempt from the tax.

The tax is imposed on Arcata residents only and helps pay for things such as police, public works and parks and recreation departments.

Over the last 13 years, this utility tax has helped Arcata city make up for state and federal funding cuts to the city’s general fund.

The revenue from this tax brought in 7.2 percent of the whole general fund for the city this year.

The current utility tax in effect ends this month and legislators are urging the public to pass the utility tax once again.

Mario Martinez is a sophomore majoring in criminology and is registered to vote here in Arcata.

“Three percent doesn’t seem that much. I don’t see the issue with not doing it,” Martinez said. “I wouldn’t notice the tax at all to be honest.”