The Lumberjack prop round up

Compiled by Andrew George Butler |

Yes 53% No 47% Prop 51: School bonds. Funding for k-12 schools and community college facilities

The bill would authorize $9 billion in general obligation bonds. The money would go toward renovation and modernization of k-12 schools and facilities, charter schools and vocational facilities, and community college facilities. The bill will cost California $17.6 billion after principal interest, resulting in an average payment of $500 million a year for the next 35 years.

Yes Prop 52: Medi-Cal hospital fee program. Initiative, constitutional amendment and statute

Would extend indefinitely an existing statute that imposes fees on hospitals to fund Medi-Cal health care services, care for uninsured patients and provide children’s health care. Relatively no fiscal impact on California.

Prop 53: Revenue bonds

Requires statewide voter approval before that state issues or sells and bond exceeding $2 billion. No fiscal impact.

Yes Prop 54: Legislature and proceedings

Requires legislature to publish all bills online for 72 hours before voting on them. Will cost $1-2 million a year to keep up.

Yes Prop 55: Tax extension to fund health care and education

Extends for 12 years the increased personal income tax for those earning more than $250,000 dollars. The revenue goes to k-12 schools, community colleges and healthcare. The tax creates $4-9 billion a year in revenue.

Yes Prop 56: Cigarette tax to fund healthcare and tobacco prevention research

Increases cigarette tax by $2 per pack with equivalent increases on other tobacco products and e-cigarettes containing nicotine. $1-1.4 billions in revenue per year, likely decreasing every year. The funds would mostly go to low income California’s healthcare.

Yes Prop 57: Criminal sentences

Allows parole consideration for non-violent felons. Authorizes sentence credits for rehabilitation, good behavior and education. Provides that juvenile court judge decides whether child is tried as a child or an adult. Would save tens of millions a year in criminal justice costs.

Yes Prop 58: English proficiency and multilingual education

Will require that schools ensure students obtain English language proficiency. Requires that schools seek community input in developing English learning programs. Authorizes school districts to create language immersion programs for both native and non-native English speakers.

53% Yes 47% No Prop 59: Corporations and political spending – Legislative advisory question

Should the California legislature and elected officials use their authority to propose an amendment to the U.S. constitution that would override the supreme court ruling in Citizens United V Federal Election Commission? A vote yes would urge our elected officials to move toward a constitutional amendment aimed at separating the rights of corporations from the rights of people.

46% Yes 54% No Prop 60: Adult films, condoms and health requirements

Requires adult film performers to use condoms while filming. Requires producers to pay for testing and related healthcare costs from the job. Requires that signs enforcing the use of condoms be posted at all filming locations. Could save up to $1 million a year in healthcare costs for Californians.

46% Yes 54% No Prop 61: State prescription drug purchases and pricing standards

Prohibits the state from buying and selling prescription drugs at a price above the lowest paid for by Veteran Affairs. Exempts managed care programs funded through Medi-Cal. Savings cannot be determined as they depend on the propositions enforcement and drug pricing.

46% Yes 54% No Prop 62: Death penalty

Repeals death penalty and replaces it with life imprisonment without parole. Applies retroactively to all inmates who have been sentenced to death. Would raise criminal justice costs by around $150 million a year.

Yes Prop 63: Firearms and ammunition sales

Requires background checks and Department of Justice authorization to purchase ammunition. Prohibits possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines. Requires DOJ participation in Federal Instant Criminal Background Check System. Will generate more than $1 billion a year in revenue, plus save tens of millions used in the criminal justice system.

Yes Prop 64: Marijuana Legalization

Legalizes recreational marijuana under state law for adults 21 and older. Imposes state taxes on sales and cultivation. Provides licensing and establishes standards for marijuana products.

Compiled with data available at 11:45 p.m.