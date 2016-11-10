Athletics & Prop 64

The NCAA has labeled marijuana as an illegal substance within all of their divisions. Whether or not Prop 64 passes, it will still be illegal for Humboldt State student athletes to use the substance. Some argue the legalization of marijuana within the NCAA will help athletes soothe pain from the numerous injuries sustained during their every day athletic schedule. So with this in mind, if Prop 64 passes, should the NCAA legalize marijuana for student athletes?
Robin Johnson — “I don’t know. I personally would not care being able to smoke it. It’s just not my thing. Also, [players] have been able to deal with their pain without it in the past, so I don’t see a reason for it.“
Martha Flores — “If it’s for health they should (legalize). It’s not like they’re using the other bad drugs. It’s for their physical therapy.”
Leonor Juarez — “I don’t see why not. If it helps them heal, [NCAA] ) should.”
Isaiah Hernandez — “I used to be an athlete, but I think the NCAA could appease that regulation. I don’t see any hindrance from my perspective. It’s not a physically enhancing drug.”