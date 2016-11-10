Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Athletics & Prop 64 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Lindsey Zito |

The NCAA has labeled marijuana as an illegal substance within all of their divisions. Whether or not Prop 64 passes, it will still be illegal for Humboldt State student athletes to use the substance. Some argue the legalization of marijuana within the NCAA will help athletes soothe pain from the numerous injuries sustained during their every day athletic schedule. So with this in mind, if Prop 64 passes, should the NCAA legalize marijuana for student athletes?

Leonor Juarez — “I don’t see why not. If it helps them heal, [NCAA] ) should.”