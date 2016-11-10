Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

Fantasy football and the election have many parallels.

Politics are boring and are not nearly as entertaining as football. Trying to navigate my way through the election has been difficult and uninteresting for the most part. But here’s how I’ve been interpreting the election from the perspective of a self-proclaimed fantasy football expert.

I had the feeling Donald Trump was campaigning at first, as a joke to see how far he would get. To see how far he’s gotten is like a person playing fantasy for the first time: not caring how well he’s doing and then making it to the championship game.

Trump would be that commissioner who does whatever he wants. Everyone knows he’s in charge and doesn’t know what he’s doing. Trump is the type of commissioner who had really bad seasons but talks about other non-fantasy football successes as if they’re relatable. Trump would also be the biggest and best trash-talker in your league.

Hillary Clinton is that wife who’s dying to be in her husband’s fantasy football league, and will do anything necessary to get in. She’s the type to send secretive emails behind her husband’s back ,scheming with other members that’ll help her get in.

Clinton and Trump would be the two people in the championship game that you would hate to win your league. But Clinton would be the better of the worse option.

This election was historic. Shoutout to our 45th president.

Here are some presidential team names in celebration of the election:

Make America Gronk Again

Jeremy Hill-ary for President

Lady and the Trump

The Lost F-Emails