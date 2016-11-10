Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Hundreds march through downtown Eureka in protest of Donald Trump Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Andrew George Butler |

Bandana wrapped faces and ink covered cardboard decorated Old Town and downtown Eureka as around 250 people took part in protest of Tuesday’s election of Donald Trump.

At first the protest was canceled earlier in the day by its organizers for fear of conflict. Then the evening brought together students and community members outraged with the elections result.

The crowd yelled several chants such as “not our president” and “love Trumps hate” as it made its way from Old Town toward the Eureka courthouse several blocks away.

Signs with messages such as “the pussy grabs back” and “make racists afraid again” rode through the air as the mass made their way down town.

Humboldt State senior Gianna Tesoro came to the protest looking to effect any change she could.

“I’m here because this is how it starts,” Tesoro said. “A lot of people don’t realize that there is no movement without beginnings such as this.”

As the crowd made their way towards the courthouse a silver sedan nearly hit several protesters crossing the street on the intersection of F and 3rd streets, Eureka. The sedan was slapped and kicked multiple protesters, then dangerously sped through the crowd almost hitting several more people.

Kennith Jones, a College of the Redwoods student, joined the protest along its route through downtown Eureka.

“This is what it’s all about,” Jones said. “This is what a peaceful and effective protest looks like. This is how you get a message out there.”

The crowd walked up highway 101 headed south, disrupting traffic and claiming several lanes of the road.

A green Ford F150 truck with five young white males followed the crowd along their path, yelling “fuck Clinton” and “Go back home.” The truck blared its horn constantly and was the verbal target of many frustrated protesters.

Jamaican born Leon Stewart, a resident of Eureka, joined the protest to voice his anger over the election’s result.

“In Jamaica, we only know love and peace,” Stewart said. “Trump represents none of those, he represents none of the great things about America or its people.”

Humboldt State student Vicente Colacion led the protestors, yelling chants and guiding the crowd toward the courthouse.

The F150 truck approached him along his way and several of its occupants displayed the seig heil,a victory solute used originally by Nazis, hand signal to Colacion and several other protesters.

“Since election day I have been speaking in public and trying to assemble anyone and everyone to be apart of movements such as this,” Colacion said. “The racism and hate I experienced this evening is just one of many instances that people of color are facing since the election.”

The protesters arrived at the courthouse and assembled along the sidewalk. Chants of “love Trumps hate” echoed through the air.

Nearly half of the crowd moved into the middle of 101 North, blocking all three lanes of traffic. For almost 10 minutes the crowd halted traffic, until police moved in and peacefully asked the protestors to move to the sidewalk.



Dozens of car horns blared in support of the crowd, even as traffic become impacted and stalled 4 city blocks down from the protesters.

Several protesters sat in the street before eventually rejoining the crowd.

Recent Humboldt State graduate Kayla Shaw attended the protest to be apart of history.

“I’m out here doing what I believe is right,” Shaw said. “This is history in the making, this is democracy in action.”

The crowd spent a little over 30 minutes at the courthouse before starting their return to the protests origin.

Along the way back a group of young males yelled at the protesters. Outbursts from the group such as “She’s a murderer” sharply contrasted with the protesters rhetoric. The crowd paid little attention to harassment and continued moving.

Once back to Old Town, the crowd continued to yell. Several people used a microphone to deliver rallying messages to the crowd, reminding all who had come that this was merely the beginning of a long road.

Colacion ended the night by saying “this is the first night of many, assemble whenever and wherever you can. We will not be silenced.”