Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen |

The Redwood Bowl hosted its last home football game of the year, as Lumberjack Arena gets ready to transition to basketball season. Fall sports are near the end. The Jacks look to wrap up the semester on a high note. Winter and spring sports are about to start preseason play. Here is a look at the action this week for the Lumberjacks:

Football:

On a rainy Saturday night, the seniors on the Jacks were honored before the game for their time played with Humboldt State. However, it was junior Ja’Quan Gardner who stole the show. Gardner ran for 313 yards, a single game program record. He ended the game with 375 total yards of offense, which is a conference record. Gardner also tabbed the Great Northwest Athletic Conference player of the week for his performance. The Jacks had 12 seniors say goodbye to the Redwood Bowl, three of which played their entire career with the Jacks: Cameron Buell, Gus Johnson and Lucas Govan. The Jacks were able to send their seniors off in winning fashion. They beat Western State Colorado 28-14. The Jacks improve to 6-4 on the year and secure a winning record for the third consecutive season. The Jacks will finish their season in central Washington on Nov. 12.

Here are the conference standings.

Azusa Pacific 8-0 1.000 9-1 .900 5-0 4-1 0-0 Won 4 Central Washington 5-2 .714 6-3 .667 3-1 3-2 0-0 Won 1 Humboldt State 3-4 .429 6-4 .600 2-3 4-1 0-0 Won 3 Western Oregon 2-5 .286 3-6 .333 1-3 2-3 0-0 Lost 3 Simon Fraser 0-7 .000 0-9 .000 0-3 0-6 0-0 Lost 9

Volleyball:

The Lumberjacks split the pair of road games they faced in their last road trip of the season. They won in three straight sets against San Francisco. The Jacks then were on the opposite end, losing in three sets to Sonoma State. Nicole Bewley and Symone Hayden highlighted the weekend play for the Jacks. The Jacks are now 11-13 on the year. They return to Lumberjack Arena for their final games of the season on Thursday against Cal State East Bay and Saturday against Cal State Monterey Bay for Senior Day.

Cross Country:

In the NCAA Cross Country Regional Championships in Montana, the Jacks did not finish quite at the top. The women’s team finished seventh in their respective race. Tatiana Gillick was the Jacks top runner finishing 20 out of 204 runners and earned all region honors. The men’s team finished 20 in their respective race.

Basketball:

The Jacks look forward to their upcoming basketball season. After successful seasons for both the men and women teams ending in March Madness tournaments, the Jacks are back with a revamped lineup. The women welcome a new head coach, as the men’s team still tries to find their starting five. The men stomped Bristol on Monday 97-62. The women were unable to post the same results as they dropped their preseason game to Southern Oregon 89-72. The men’s and women’s next game will be Nov. 11.