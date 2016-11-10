Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: National Sports Politics Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen

With the 2016 election at the forefront of the media, this year saw a rise in a number of athletes who publicly came out endorsing a president. Here is a list of some prominent athletes in society and what they had to say about this year’s election. Sources were compiled from ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

LeBron James: Current NBA player ( For Clinton )

“Only one person running truly understands the struggles of an Akron child born into poverty,” James said. “And when I think about the kinds of policies and ideas the kids in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear. That candidate is Hillary Clinton. I support Hillary because she will build on the legacy of my good friend, President Barack Obama.”

Terrell Owens: Ex- NFL player ( For Trump )

“This may be what the country needs and Trump … he’s a guy who won’t put up with b.s. and has what it takes to change how government is run,” Owens said. “With that being said, Trump … you’re hired.”

Dennis Rodman: Retired NBA player ( For Trump )

“Trump has been a great friend for many years. We don’t need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016,” Rodman said.

Bill Belichick: Current NFL coach ( For Trump )

“Congratulations on a tremendous campaign. You have to help with an unbelievable slanted and negative media and have come out beautifully. You have proven to be the ultimate competitor fighter. Your leadership is amazing. I have always had tremendous respect for you for the toughness and perseverance you have displayed over the past year is remarkable. Hopefully tomorrow’s election, the results will give the opportunity to make America great again,” Belichick said.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: NBA Hall of Fame ( For Clinton )

“I’m Michael Jordan,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “I say that because I know Donald Trump couldn’t tell the difference. This election truly is a choice between hell and reason, and I want the best, most-qualified candidate to ensure that the United States lands on the right side of that battle. In Clinton we have a proven warrior who has both the commitment and record of accomplishment to lead the fight.”

Mike Ditka: Legendary NFL coach ( For Trump )

“I think that he has the fire in his belly to make America great again and probably do it the right way,” Ditka said.