Students and community members took to the Arcata Plaza in protest of Donald Trump

By Sam Armanino |

Emily Lynn stood in the campus library circle as she addressed the growing number of people gathering to protest the 2016 president-elect Donald Trump.

Emily Lynn preparing the crowd to march into Arcata on Nov. 11, 2016. | Sam Armanino

The protest, organized by a group of Humboldt State University students, took to the streets and barreled down LK Wood around 2:30 p.m. Cars honked for them as the crowd of people chanted “Not my president.”

The group took a turn from LK Wood and marched over Highway 101 across the small footbridge. The chants from the crowd changed as the people found themselves on G street in Arcata, “love Trump hate,” the crowd yelled.

Alyssa Lubow, one of the protest organizers, holding a sign that reads “love over everything” while marching over Highway 101 on Nov. 11, 2016. | Sam Armanino

Emily Lynn guiding the group of protesters to H street Arcata. | Sam Armanino

The group of protesters marching down H street and about to head into Arcata's plaza. | Sam Armanino

The protesters took another turn onto H street, Arcata—making their way to the Arcata Plaza. A Trump supporter wearing a “Make Donald Trump Great Again” hat pulled up in a truck and began to yell back, “it’s called democracy.”

Community members joined the marching crowd of protesters as they chanted, “out of your house and into the street.”

A Drumpf supporter sitting in his truck during the protest. | Sam Armanino

The crowd arrived at the quad. Emily Lynn stood in front of the group of people that seemed to have grown in size. HSU students, high school students and community members took their turns on the megaphone.

Ernesto Najera, an HSU student, grabbed the megaphone and began to speak through a black bandana covering half of his face.

“Right now is a dark time,” Najera said. “But what’s important is that we have each other.”

The group of protesters standing together in the Arcata Plaza. | Sam Armanino

The crowd burst into cheers as the music major handed the megaphone back to one of the protest organizers Emily Lynn.

“I want to invite all the women of color to the front,” Lynn said.

A protester holding up a peace sign while HSU student Daniel Segura began to speak. | Sam Armanino

The crowd cheered as women of color began making their way to the front to take their turn in voicing their opinions. The crowd began to chant, “love Trump hate.”

Four jars were passed from students to community members. People began putting money inside the jars for different organizations, Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter, Environmental Protection Agency and no on the North Dakota Access Pipeline.

The group of students leading the protesters will upload the money raised later tonight. | Sam Armanino

Along  with the four jars. A small leather-bound notebook made its way across the crowd—gathering emails and names of the people who were interested in organizing after the protest.

The book that was passed around in order to gather emails of the people who were ready to organize. | Sam Armanino

Around 3:50 p.m. the crowd began to march back towards the HSU library chanting “love Trump hate.”

Lynn helped organize the protest along with a couple of her friends. She said they were all wondering why there wasn’t a movement in Arcata against the election results. So the group of students started a group chat and began to plan for the long day.

“It’s for unity of our country and for unity of being oppressed,” Lynn said.

The protesters stepping back onto Humboldt State University campus. | Sam Armanino

The group of people hugging each other as they sing. | Sam Armanino

As the group marched back to the library circle. They took over the two lane G street and headed north. Cars slowed down behind them as they waited for the protesters to pass.

The protest came to an end in the same place it began. The group of community members and students came together and hugged as a group. A protester from the group yelled, “don’t let this end today.”

