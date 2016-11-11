Students and community members took to the Arcata Plaza in protest of Donald Trump

By Sam Armanino |

Emily Lynn stood in the campus library circle as she addressed the growing number of people gathering to protest the 2016 president-elect Donald Trump.

The protest, organized by a group of Humboldt State University students, took to the streets and barreled down LK Wood around 2:30 p.m. Cars honked for them as the crowd of people chanted “Not my president.”

The group took a turn from LK Wood and marched over Highway 101 across the small footbridge. The chants from the crowd changed as the people found themselves on G street in Arcata, “love Trump hate,” the crowd yelled.

The protesters took another turn onto H street, Arcata—making their way to the Arcata Plaza. A Trump supporter wearing a “Make Donald Trump Great Again” hat pulled up in a truck and began to yell back, “it’s called democracy.”

Community members joined the marching crowd of protesters as they chanted, “out of your house and into the street.”

The crowd arrived at the quad. Emily Lynn stood in front of the group of people that seemed to have grown in size. HSU students, high school students and community members took their turns on the megaphone.

Ernesto Najera, an HSU student, grabbed the megaphone and began to speak through a black bandana covering half of his face.

“Right now is a dark time,” Najera said. “But what’s important is that we have each other.”

The crowd burst into cheers as the music major handed the megaphone back to one of the protest organizers Emily Lynn.

“I want to invite all the women of color to the front,” Lynn said.

The crowd cheered as women of color began making their way to the front to take their turn in voicing their opinions. The crowd began to chant, “love Trump hate.”

Four jars were passed from students to community members. People began putting money inside the jars for different organizations, Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter, Environmental Protection Agency and no on the North Dakota Access Pipeline.

Along with the four jars. A small leather-bound notebook made its way across the crowd—gathering emails and names of the people who were interested in organizing after the protest.

Around 3:50 p.m. the crowd began to march back towards the HSU library chanting “love Trump hate.”

Lynn helped organize the protest along with a couple of her friends. She said they were all wondering why there wasn’t a movement in Arcata against the election results. So the group of students started a group chat and began to plan for the long day.

“It’s for unity of our country and for unity of being oppressed,” Lynn said.

As the group marched back to the library circle. They took over the two lane G street and headed north. Cars slowed down behind them as they waited for the protesters to pass.

The protest came to an end in the same place it began. The group of community members and students came together and hugged as a group. A protester from the group yelled, “don’t let this end today.”