Inside the bookcase part two: Where did the books go?

By Andrew George Butler |

The smell of dust cleaner clings to the air as a student preps a keyboard for use. Students, gathered in groups, discuss the day’s assignment and reflect their work onto large television monitors. Rows of pupils deep into their work fit with the glow of pixelated light baked into their faces, lining the walls and rooms of the library.

This is a library no longer bound to its books.

“It is time to digitize the library,” Cyril Oberlander, dean of the library, said. “It has been for a while.”

Digitizing, a term referring to converting or replacing collections of paper documents with digital copies, is not a new phenomena. As the world adopts one’s and zero’s in the place of A’s and B’s, the need to make content available online has become apparent.

“Digitizing gives library-goers more access to materials and resources,” Oberlander said. “What you see leaving the bookshelf is being replaced online.”

Of the 459,559 selections of printed material available for checkout from the library, 195,000 have yet to been checked out over the last 15 years. In addition, the majority of physical books in the library were published before 2000, and are quickly becoming outdated.

“All these new additions to the library have a cost, and they take up a lot of space,” Oberlander said. “So we made the decision to downsize our physical book collection by about half.”

A collection, which Oberlander describes as being more historical than anything.

“We have dozens of medical texts from the ‘60s, which have not been opened in decades. And there are plenty of other examples,” Oberlander said.

Where are the books going? To a better place.

Better World Books, that is. Better World Books accepts tens of thousands of books at a time from various institutions and re-sells them to places and facilities that need them. Then, the institution responsible for donating the books receives roughly 30 percent of the sale profit. The library is using that 30 percent to help buy more e-books and electronic content.

The library is also sending thousands of books to other libraries within the CSU system. As for those texts lucky enough to stay in the library, many are taking a trip south.

The library basement is also undergoing a redesign to go along with the other more visible parts of the library. Dozens of book shelves are being added to hold the hundreds of thousands of books too important to leave HSU.

In short, about half of the books within the library are being relocated and the other half will be redistributed throughout the building, mostly into the basement. Do not fret, because all of these books are still available to library-goers upon request.

Thanks to ALMA, a CSU wide book exchange program, any book located in one of the 23 CSU campuses can be accessed by a patron in any library upon request. The book can either be sent in its physical form or digitized, according to what the consumer finds more convenient.

The library is not abandoning physical books altogether by any means. There has been an increase over the last two years in the number of new books purchased by the library.

“We want to give students and community members the opportunity to access new titles and materials,” Oberlander said. “However, there is not a need nor a demand to keep things such as research texts and encyclopedias in their physical form.”

Since 2000, roughly two-thirds of the books purchased by the library have been electronic copies.

Electronic copies allow students to access information via most devices. Electronic copies include simple e-books, textbooks with online links and content and online journals. Online journals are of particular importance to students, as they provide the easiest way to gather research evidence and work for various class projects.

The library formerly subscribed to online journal collections such as LexisNexis. Subscribing to online journals allowed the library to give students and patrons access to expensive scholarly work. The library devotes 87 percent of its collections budget ($573,964) to keeping online journals and collections in circulation.

Due to a stagnated budget and rising costs, the library decided to cancel its subscription to LexisNexis and several other expensive online journal stores. LexisNexis, for example, rose between 3 and 8 percent in cost per year until 2015. Last year, LexisNexis asked for a 15 percent increase in fees from its users. In addition, operating costs for the library rise about 5 percent per year, while the library operating budget has stayed mostly the same for the last 10 years.

Replacing LexisNexis and the other cancelled journal sources are collections such as the HathiTrust, an online data store with more than 6 million titles.

The best part about HathiTrust — it’s free.

The Digital Public Library of America (DPLA) is yet another resource that quells the need for expensive data stores such as LexisNexis. DPLA has millions of digital copies of work housed in libraries across the nation. Cornell, the New York Public Library and hundreds of libraries share their assorted collections through DPLA for free.

While fewer books may line the corridors of the library, there is certainly no shortage of information. Making changes to how a library educates its users can be an uncomfortable step, but a necessary one.

“That’s the thing about change,” Oberlander said. “It cannot be stopped, and the longer you wait to change, the more you fall behind.”