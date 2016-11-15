Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: 30-60 housing first campaign exceeds expectations Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Domanique Crawford

The 30-60 Housing First Campaign exceeded its goal of housing 30 Eureka area homeless people in 60 days. The goal was reached within the first 38 days of the campaign and by day 60, 73 adults and children had been housed.

Launched on Aug. 8, the campaign followed the Housing First Model, a recommendation from Focus Strategies—a Sacramento firm that specializes in homelessness reduction.The Housing First Model focuses on finding homes for homeless persons before assessing their unique situations, the goal being to house people regardless of substance abuse or other illnesses or concerns.

The City of Eureka and Humboldt County collaborated with local nonprofits: Multiple Assistance Center (MAC), Comprehensive Community Treatment, CalWORKS Housing Assistant Program, CalWORKS Linkages program, the Blue Angel Container Village, Betty Chinn’s housing program and the Arcata House Partnership Family Shelter to successfully house the homeless.

Chinn said the Housing First Campaign was just the beginning. Chinn hopes to continue the efforts to reduce homelessness through her housing program and day center. Chinn’s housing program provided referrals to housing for one single adult and four families.

“I want them to feel like it’s a beginning step to the return to society,” Chinn said. “That’s what Housing First comes from. They help the people down and out, druggy and whatever problems they have and take them in.”